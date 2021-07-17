Why I'd choose ex-Orlando Pirates star Leremi over Sapula and Moriri - Arendse

Kaapse Dans indicated Continental would do stuff with the ball that no one else can do on the pitch

Former Bafana Bafana international Tyren Arendse says he would choose Gift Leremi over Godfrey Sapula and Surprise Moriri as he picked the best player he has ever played with.

Arendse and Leremi were teammates at both Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns before Leremi sadly died in an accident after losing control of his car in Alberton, Gauteng in September 2007.



Nicknamed Continental, Leremi, who sadly passed away at the age of 22-years, was widely considered to be one of the best attackers in the PSL at the time.

Arendse pointed out that he is yet to see a player, who plays like the former Bafana Bafana and South Africa under-23 international.



“There are a few, but the most talented one was the late Gift Leremi. It’s unfortunate that we didn’t get to see more of him," Arendse told The Citizen.

"You know, I get to talk to a lot of people especially on the anniversary of his birthday. I would see a lot of people and players posting about him.

"Last time I was chatting with his cousin and I was like, you know, even today I don’t know if there is a player I could say he plays similar to Gift or something."

Arendse also played with skillful midfielders Moriri and Sapula at Sundowns with the Tshwane giants clinching the PSL title during the 2006/07 season.

The retired winger, who got the nickname Kaapse Dans during his days at Cape Town side Santos FC, described Leremi as an unbelievable player with Continental having been known for his great ability on the ball.



“He was just an unbelievable player. He would do stuff with the ball that no one else can do. I am yet to see any player that can do the stuff that Gift used to do and the way he played," he said.

"But again, there was also the likes of Surprise Moriri and Godfrey Sapula. But yeah, if I had to choose one player, it will definitely be Gift Leremi."

Leremi was nurtured in the Pirates academy and he went on to win the PSL title with the club's first team on his debut season (2002/03).

The Soweto-born player joined Sundowns ahead of the 2007/08 campaign with Masandawana being the reigning PSL champions.