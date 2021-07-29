Why I chose Kaizer Chiefs' famous no.10 jersey - Keagan Dolly

The 28-year-old pointed out he is ready to deliver at an Amakhosi side which is desperate for a piece of silverware

Kaizer Chiefs' marquee signing Keagan Dolly has disclosed why he chose the club's number 10 jersey.

The Bafana Bafana international was recently unveiled as a new Amakhosi player alongside Cole Alexander, who joined the Soweto giants as a free agent after he terminated his contract with Indian club Odisha FC by mutual consent

Dolly also joined the Glamour Boys on a free transfer having parted ways with French club Montpellier HSC after his contract with the former Ligue 1 champions expired at the end of June 30 this year.

Chiefs' number 10 shirt was recently vacated by Siphelele Ntshangase, who failed to live up to expectations during his three-and-a-half-year spell with the club.

Dolly explained that former Bafana internationals Stanton Fredericks and Steven Pienaar made him fall in love with the number 10.

"It's funny because growing up, I always enjoyed playing with number 10 because of Stanton Fredericks and Steven Pienaar," Dolly told the club's media department.

"So, I always liked the number and it's exciting to wear it again, and at such a big club too. I'm ready to step up and represent the number and the club."

Fredericks also wore Chiefs' number 10 shirt during his time with the Soweto giants between 2001 and 2004 and he was one of the best wingers in the country at the time.

While Isaac 'Shakes' Khungwane, Absalom 'Scara' Thindwa Siyabonga Nkosi and Mthokozisi Yende also wore the famous shirt at the Glamour Boys.

Dolly, who was on the books of Mamelodi Sundowns before he joined Montpellier in January 2017, will be keen to help bring back the glory days at Chiefs.

The speedy attacker had a successful one-and-a-half-year spell with Sundowns as he played a key role for the Tshwane giants when they clinched the Caf Champions League title, PSL trophy, and Telkom Knockout Cup.

Dolly has joined a Chiefs side that has failed to win a major trophy in the last six seasons and they will be under pressure to win some silverware in the 2021/22 campaign.

Amakhosi are set to take on their archrivals Orlando Pirates in the 2021 Carling Black Label Cup clash at Orlando Stadium on August 1.