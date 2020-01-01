Why I chose Chippa United despite other offers - Mokwena

The former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach confirmed several teams lined up for his services but he decided to join the Chilli Boys

Rhulani Mokwena has revealed he had other offers to leave before deciding to join .

However, the 35-year-old said he took his time and chose the Chilli Boys because he was looking for the right project which would allow him to work on it on a short-term.

"I took my time and I made the right decision to come to Chippa [United]. There were other offers, but I was waiting for the right project, a short-term situation to try and help a team," Mokwena told reporters.

Asked if he sees himself staying at Chippa United beyond the end of the season, Mokwena said: "I'm not even thinking about the long-term. I want to focus on the short-term and for me, at this moment in time, is to assist the club to remain in the . The other things we will see after the season."

Mokwena joined the Port Elizabeth-based side from the Buccaneers last week but this was after spending over two months on leave.

He returned to the dugout this past weekend as Chippa United held to a 0-0 draw at Bidvest Stadium.

According to Pirates, Mokwena signed a four-month contract with the Chilli Boys - and he'd be expected to return to his old club at the end of the season.

Chippa United are currently placed 12th on the PSL log, three points above the relegation zone.