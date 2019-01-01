‘Why haven’t Chelsea emulated Class of ‘92 before now?’ - Cascarino questions faith in youth

The former Blues striker believes the success enjoyed in FA Youth Cup competitions down the years should have delivered more first-team graduates

are embracing the benefits of their academy system in 2019-20, but Tony Cascarino has questioned why it has taken the Blues so long to find their own Class of ’92.

set the standard for bringing youth team graduates through when welcoming the likes of David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Gary Neville into their ranks during Sir Alex Ferguson’s time at the club.

Those at Stamford Bridge have been in a position to do likewise, with seven FA Youth Cup successes savoured across the last 10 years – including a run of five straight wins at one stage.

Bringing players of promise into the senior set-up has proved to be a problem, though, with few taking that jump in west London.

Frank Lampard has sought to address those issues since taking the managerial reins, with Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount becoming regulars while Billy Gilmour and a number of other teenagers have seen game time .

Former Chelsea striker Cascarino is pleased to see faith being shown in the stars of tomorrow, telling ’s official website ahead of a meeting with the Blues on Saturday: “You hear so much about Frank Lampard being forced to play the kids, but they still have a hell of a lot of good players that other clubs would love to have, especially at the younger end of the scale.

“So there’s a match of experience with talented young players. I think it is an exciting time for Frank to have taken over.”

Cascarino added on suggestions that Lampard has found it easier to change tack with a transfer ban in place: “I don’t think there is such a thing as a ‘free hit’ at Chelsea. They have proven that over the years.

“But he is getting a free hit from the fans, which doesn’t happen very often. Rumblings against a manager usually start from the fans but they are not going to be like that this season. And I think they want to see the youngsters play.

“Remember the class of ‘92 at Manchester United? I always question why Chelsea haven’t had a class of 2013, or 2014, or 2017.

“In seven out of eight years they have won the FA Youth Cup. Why hasn’t one of those groups come through to the first team? Chelsea fans feel like that too.

“They don’t want another big signing. They want to see some of their own talented youngsters and they will be prepared to give them a chance.

“Fans love to see a local boy come through or at least a player who has come through their club’s system. So I think the timing has been very fortunate, almost convenient.

“Frank will be given a lot of leeway, even if he has a difficult season. The difficulty for him will come after that.”

Chelsea have collected eight points from six Premier League games so far, while also progressing to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup where they are due to face Manchester United.