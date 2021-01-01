Why former Bafana Bafana coach Ntseki is seeking legal advice after Safa dismissal - Agent

Matuka explained why the Botshabelo-born tactician's sacking was not normal

Former Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki is seeking legal advice following his dismissal by the South African Football Association late last month.

The 51-year-old tactician was fired by the association after Bafana failed to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals which will be hosted by Cameroon.

Ntseki's agent, Thato Matuka explained that they have forwarded the termination letter to their legal counsel for them to go through it.

The legal counsel will then advise Ntseki and Matuka on what action to take from there onwards.

"It's not a question of happy or unhappy, the contents warranted for us to seek legal advice," Matuka told Daily Sun.

"Maybe we're not reading it correctly, this is why we wanted a legal person to interpret it better for us, and guide us on the way forward."

Matuka also confirmed that Safa is yet to meet with Ntseki for an exit interview even though it is a mandatory process after every parting of ways.

"Again, maybe it is how we parted, it was not normal," he said.

Safa has reportedly begun the process of finding a new head coach for the senior national team ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers which will start in June 2021.

Matuka also disclosed that Safa is yet to ask Ntseki to submit a report explaining what happened that led to Bafana failing to qualify for the Afcon finals, subsequently leading to his dismissal.

"The last time we heard about the report was during a media briefing last week. Safa requested the report at the press conference and they have never told us anything about it," he added.

"Nobody requested a report, though it is ready. Maybe it goes back to how we parted. It was not normal. Nobody has said anything to us except for the termination letter."

Ntseki was appointed Bafana head coach in August 2019 replacing British tactician Stuart Baxter, who had led the team to the 2019 Afcon quarter-finals in Egypt.

Prior to that, Ntseki had a successful stint as South Africa under-17 head coach guiding the team to the 2015 Caf U17 Africa Cup of Nations and 2015 Fifa U17 Fifa World Cup finals.