Why ex-Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer decided against signing former Kaizer Chiefs star Nurkovic at Raja Casablanca

Samir Nurkovic has spoken out for the first time about why Raja Casablanca could not sign him even though he impressed the coaches.

He also tried his luck in Cape Town

He's now joined TS Galaxy

WHAT HAPPENED: Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic has opened up about why his deal to Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca fell through. He went for trials in the North African country where he impressed former Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer, who now calls the shots at Raja.

WHAT WAS SAID: "The coaching staff really wanted me there. They know me from South Africa, they have been here. They wanted me there, I was with them in Saudi in their pre-season camp for 15 days and they’ve been happy. They know me as a player from before as well," Nurkovic told Andile Ncube on Sports Night Amplified.

"I was doing everything that was required from me, everything else was a discussion between the club and my agency. I guess they couldn’t agree on terms and I’m back in South Africa. I couldn’t play for the last one year and it’s important for me to go back on the market, to go back and play," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal-getter is now at TS Galaxy, but before he landed at Sead Ramovic's side, he tried his luck at Cape Town City and he explains why that did not materialize.

"Cape Town came and I was training with them for a little bit less than two weeks, 10 days. Everything was good from my side, we just couldn’t agree on personal terms," he said.

"I see TS Galaxy as a really ambitious club. The technical staff is really working hard and they are very good. I know Tim Sukazi from before as well. I watched a couple of their matches before I started talking to them and I really see them helping me and getting me back to where I was before," Nurkovic added.

WHAT'S NEXT: He is set to make his debut for the Rockets after the international break.