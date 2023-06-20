Why ex-Orlando Pirates coach Jozef Zinnbauer has not returned to the Premier Soccer League

German-born mentor Jozef Zinnbauer was ready to return to the Premier Soccer League but Raja Casablanca showed more intent to appoint him.

Ex-Bucs boss appointed by African heavyweights

Reveals he could have returned to Mzansi

Fadlu Davids believed to be heading to Raja to assist 'JZ'

WHAT HAPPENED: Former Orlando Pirates head coach Zinnbauer has been appointed as Raja Casablanca mentor and the side has also lured another ex-Premier Soccer League figure in Haashim Domingo, who was working for Mamelodi Sundowns.

Zinnbauer, who led the Buccaneers from 2019 to 2021 and won the MTN8, says he had a chance to return to the PSL but those who were after his services dragged their feet and the Moroccan giants pounced.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I did negotiate with two clubs in South Africa but they took too long. It was a bit of a back and forth and they needed time to think, otherwise I would have probably agreed to return to South Africa but it just took too long," Zinnbauer told iDiskiTimes.

"When this Raja offer came, I obviously had to make a call. But the president was so keen and he said I must take the plane tomorrow and that showed that they really wanted me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 53-year-old was coy when it comes to revealing which teams were after him as this publication believes that AmaZulu are among the sides who are after him.

"I don't want to name other clubs and those clubs who wanted me will now have to look for other options and I don't want to cloud that process," he continued.

"I had six official offers and I must admit that it was the first time like this for me. Everything came at the same time and I can only pick one club. In the end, my feelings took me to Morocco and I am happy with the choice that I made."

WHAT'S NEXT: 'JZ' will need an assistant coach and word has it that former Maritzburg mentor Fadlu Davids is heading up North to work alongside the German international. The duo worked together at Pirates before the briefest of stints at Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow.