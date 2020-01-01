Why ex-Orlando Pirates captain Seema left Bloemfontein Celtic for Chippa United

The retired central defender opened up about his conversation with his new boss Siviwe Mpengesi

Newly appointed head coach Lehlohonolo Seema has explained why he left Bloemfontein .

The former Lesotho captain was announced as the new Chippa coach on Monday - replacing Rhulani Mokwena, whose contract was not extended when it expired onJune 30.

The 40-year-old, who spent 14 years with Siwelele serving as a player, assistant coach, and ultimately, head coach, explained that he had to get a new challenge.

“It’s purely about getting a new challenge because as young as I am now you learn in different ways," Seema told Far Post.

"I am now coach of Chippa United and will continue to learn so it’s all about learning and growing with different challenges so that you can move out of your comfort zone.

“Like you are saying it was a spiritual [relationship with Celtic], when someone talks about spiritual matters you must know that it is deep so go and get new challenges, get burnt, you grow, you fall, you dust yourself off up and you continue with your journey."

Seema has left Celtic in the ninth spot on the Premier Soccer League ( ) standings - three points behind eighth-placed .

The former captain has now been tasked with ensuring that 12th-placed Chippa, who are three points above the relegation zone, retain their status in the elite league.

“Even when I was a player I have always tried and stuck around as long as possible or as long as my services are needed. I am not someone that when the going gets tough I jump the ship," Seema continued.

"If it was about money I would have left a long time ago but it is not about that. It is about me trying to learn in my coaching career and trying to go as far as I can in this beautiful sport that made me what I am today."

Seema insisted that he does not feel unsettled by the fact that Chippa have a reputation as a firing club with the current season set to resume soon having been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic since March.

“I think if you are unsettled about something you don’t even take [a chance], you leave it. So, for me being here shows that I spoke to the Chairman [Siviwe Mpengesi] and we had a nice chat so we are giving it a try," he added.

"He understands that I am a young coach and I need a lot of support and a lot of guidance and he promised me that. So, I was not bothered and I wanted to give it a go ahead and see how far it can go."

Having signed for three seasons, Seema is looking forward to serving the Chilli Boys, who are the only PSL club in the Eastern Cape Province.

“Coming to Chippa United supporters, I hope that they will teach me isiXhosa so that I can be fluent with Xhosa and sing along with them. I am one guy that I am not afraid of challenges and I will stick here," he maintained.

"The other thing I like is that I am at a team that has passionate supporters who love singing so I wouldn’t be missing singing that much but we will have to make sure that we produce on the field of play as well."