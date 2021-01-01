Why Dolly would be perfect Kaizer Chiefs signing

The player’s agent Paul Mitchell told a South African media publication on Monday that he would be ending his stay with the top flight side in France

The Kaizer Chiefs hierarchy should be paying close attention to the fact that Keagan Dolly is looking set to end his time with Montpellier.

Dolly has been with Montpellier for five seasons since moving from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016. But his time has been affected by injury and he has never got going in Europe, having played only 66 first team games in the league, many of those off the subs bench. He was at times also demoted to the reserve team.

Statement of intent

Dolly won’t come cheap, and Amakhosi have been accused by their supporters in the past of looking for basement bargain options, which have often been players from the continent who have arrived unheralded and largely untested.

In Dolly they would be getting a proven top quality player who has shown his class in the PSL and in the Caf Champions League for Mamelodi Sundowns, and also on the international stage for Bafana Bafana.

Splashing the cash on Dolly would not only significantly bolster the squad, but it may go a long way to getting the fans back on board. Financially – over the longer run - considering the lucrative sponsorship deals which Amakhosi are able to secure, based partly on the sizable fan base they have - the return on investment on the Westbury-born winger could make sense. And keeping the supporters happy, while also attracting a new generation of fans, is arguably priceless.

Competition from Sundowns?

Should Dolly decide it’s time to return home to South Africa, his former club Mamelodi Sundowns could be an option. Should Downs be interested, Amakhosi would need to be prepared to outbid them.

But they can tempt the player with their status as most popular club in the country. And the fact that Dolly once professed that he grew up supporting Chiefs should give the Glamour Boys extra incentive to try and lure him in.

Sharpen the attack

The former Ajax Cape Town attacking midfielder has never been prolific. But he has a knack for scoring important goals, and even more, he’s able to create chances for others. Amakhosi fans would be licking their lips at the prospect of Dolly serving the likes of Samir Nurkovic and combining with players such as Khama Billiat, Lebogang Manyama and Duminsai Zuma.

Dolly also has the kind of silky skill and tricks which get supporters off their seats and wins over fans’ hearts - he’s just the kind of talisman the Soweto giants could do with right now.