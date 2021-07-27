Why Dolly can turn Kaizer Chiefs' fortunes around

The Westbury-born forward will be playing for the team he supported as a boy after penning a three-year deal with the Glamour Boys of Soweto

It seems on paper the perfect match as Keagan Dolly comes full circle with his signing for Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday.

While Dolly grew up in Johannesburg, it was Pretoria side Mamelodi Sundowns who first signed him, before letting him go to Ajax Cape Town and then later re-signing him.

Now, as one of Bafana Bafana's most-respected and most-capped current players, Dolly finally gets to turn out for South Africa's most popular team and the club he idolised as a youngster - "I even used to dye my hair like Jabu Pule when I played for Westbury Arsenal," he said upon his signing for the Soweto giants.

Amakhosi needed a statement of intent

Amakhosi have not had the best transfer record in recent years. They've brought in unknown foreigners, journeymen PSL players and unproven players from the lower divisions.

In terms of their recent signings over the past few weeks, the jury is still out on many of the new men; a lot are also unproven at the highest levels.

Point to prove

There are, however, not many bigger players in South African football than the former Urban Warrior, Dolly. By getting him on board, Amakhosi have shown they mean business, and also that the biggest players still want to play in the black and gold.

Dolly will be relishing the opportunity. It's fair to say his time in France was not entirely successful - even if injuries did hold him back at times, his game-time and impact at Montpellier was limited.

It's also safe to say Dolly's best moments of his career came at Sundowns and now back in the PSL, he'll be hungry to win silverware and also to remind South African fans what he is capable of, having been out of the local limelight for a lengthy four years.

The 28-year old's career has not taken a dive as such, but it's not been as fruitful as expected, until now perhaps, Chiefs fans will be hoping...

Prime years

Both Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana could do with a fit and on-form Dolly. Now in his prime years, and perhaps wisened by his overseas experiences, he could be ready to answer both calls, and to handle the associated pressures that come with playing for Chiefs and for the national team.

A player of Dolly's stature, skill and quality will naturally mean that the fans are behind him. He needs to perform well to keep it that way, and certainly, he has the ability to do so. If Dolly can be the catalayst that gets the Glamour Boys winning trophies again, he will be idolised by the Chiefs supporters and we could really see the best of him as he moves gradually towards the latter stages of his career.

Rekindling old flames

Dolly will of course also be linking up with his former Sundowns teammates, Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro. Known together as 'CBD', the trio was sensational in 2016 when Sundowns won the Caf Champions League.

If Dolly can also help an underwhelming Billiat get back to his best, the Soweto giants will have some serious firepower this season - even more so when Samir Nurkovic and Lebogang Manyama (who ended the season strongly) are added to the mix.