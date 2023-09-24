Why Doctor Khumalo and Hlompho Kekana agree Kaizer Chiefs deserved a penalty against Mamelodi Sundowns

Doctor Khumalo and ex-Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana have joined the debate on whether or not Kaizer Chiefs deserved a pe6nalty.

Chiefs were knocked out of the MTN8 by Downs

There was a controversial penalty incident

Khumalo & Kekana weigh in

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants were edged 2-1 by Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday to bow out of the MTN8 at the semi-final stage 3-2 on aggregate.

But the match was marked by a controversial incident towards the end when Thapelo Maseko appeared to have kicked Mduduzi Mdantsane inside the box.

Chiefs needed just a goal to level matters when they were denied the penalty by referee Luxolo Badi.

Amakhosi legend Khumalo is convinced they should have been awarded a penalty.

WHAT WAS SAID: “That was a definite penalty, it was a penalty,” Khumalo said on SABC Sport as per iDiski Times.

“The ball was swung in, cleared, then Mdantsane was founded, he didn’t get the ball, but look at the contact. That’s a penalty.”

AND WHAT MORE? Former Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana agrees with Khumalo.

“Easy, all day. It is a penalty,” Kekana said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Maseko-Mdantsane incident has become the major talking point of the match.

It appears to have even overshadowed Brandon Petersen's first-minute howler which saw Peter Shalulile score Masandawana's opening goal of the match.6

Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has also weighed in and feels his side should have been awarded a spot-kick.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Soweto giants have not won their last four games in all competitions and that gives them pressure to collect maximum points in a Premier Soccer League match against Sekhukhune United on Wednesday.