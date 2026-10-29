Former France international defender Adil Rami found himself at the centre of a heated controversy on social media, after he sharply criticised Spain's Alexia Putellas following her speech at the 2026 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony.

The Spanish midfielder, who currently plays for London City, claimed the Ballon d'Or for the third time in her career last Monday. She delivered a lengthy speech thanking her former Barcelona teammates, her family and her loved ones.

That speech ran far too long for the 2018 World Cup winner, who made no attempt to hide his views on Twitch. "Alexia Putellas began speaking, it was funny, but man, turn the microphone down, just turn the damn microphone down," he said.

The former Valencia, Milan and Sevilla defender continued: "Alexia Putellas, why? Damn it, if you want to talk, then no problem, go home, set up a place like ours, and use the microphone for yourself."

His remarks quickly sparked a wave of discontent, with many internet users accusing the former French star of misogyny, according to the "Foot Mercato" network.

Others fuelled the criticism by pointing out that England's Harry Kane spoke for three minutes longer than Putellas when collecting his Ballon d'Or award, yet drew no such comment from Rami.

The Spain international, meanwhile, had used the ceremony to reflect on her career and the struggles she faced after a serious knee injury.

Visibly moved, she said: "I remember the times when my leg failed me, when I learned to walk again, to run again, and to kick a ball."

The 32-year-old also paid tribute to her former Barcelona teammates, alongside whom she won La Liga, the Copa de la Reina, the Spanish Super Cup and the Champions League last season. Those personal and sporting reflections made Rami's criticism all the more controversial.