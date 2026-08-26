Al-Nassr manager Ange Postecoglou has defended his decision to haul off captain Cristiano Ronaldo at half-time against Al-Ettifaq in Tuesday's third round of the Saudi Pro League.

Down to ten men after goalkeeper Bento's sending off, Al-Nassr trailed 2-0 at the break. Postecoglou responded by withdrawing Ronaldo and introducing Abdullah Al-Khaibari, a switch that helped the side storm back to a 3-2 win.

The Australian revealed at the press conference that his belief in a comeback took hold in the dressing room at half-time, two goals down. He told his players not to give up and to focus on exploiting the space out wide.

Al-Ettifaq's two goals never troubled him enough to rule out a comeback, he added, according to the Saudi newspaper "Sport", especially as both came from shots. The tactical tweak to attack down the flanks, he explained, was what turned the tie.

Postecoglou praised the character and fighting spirit of his stars. This, he insisted, was no triumph of tactics alone. It came from the players' own hunger to get back into the game and snatch the win.



On the absentees, the coach explained that goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi is nursing an injury that ruled him out, forcing the staff to hand a start to a young goalkeeper who acquitted himself well. Al-Nassr, he stressed, always show their character and their real quality.

The bold reshuffle that took off Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo also drew a defence from the manager. He trusted his substitutes to lift the team, and they delivered, changing the shape of the side and getting the job done.

He signed off with pride in his players' resolve. The team handled tough circumstances and sapping heat with real intelligence, he said, turning a deficit into a precious and deserved victory.