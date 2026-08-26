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FBL-ASIA-C1-SYDNEY-YOKOHAMAAFP

Translated by

Why did you substitute Ronaldo between the two halves of the Al-Ettifaq match? Postecoglou responds

Al-Ettifaq vs Al Nassr FC
Al-Ettifaq
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
A. Postecoglou
C. Ronaldo
Saudi Arabia
Australia
Portugal

The Australian coach proud of the comeback

Al-Nassr manager Ange Postecoglou has defended his decision to haul off captain Cristiano Ronaldo at half-time against Al-Ettifaq in Tuesday's third round of the Saudi Pro League.

Down to ten men after goalkeeper Bento's sending off, Al-Nassr trailed 2-0 at the break. Postecoglou responded by withdrawing Ronaldo and introducing Abdullah Al-Khaibari, a switch that helped the side storm back to a 3-2 win.

The Australian revealed at the press conference that his belief in a comeback took hold in the dressing room at half-time, two goals down. He told his players not to give up and to focus on exploiting the space out wide.

Al-Ettifaq's two goals never troubled him enough to rule out a comeback, he added, according to the Saudi newspaper "Sport", especially as both came from shots. The tactical tweak to attack down the flanks, he explained, was what turned the tie.

Postecoglou praised the character and fighting spirit of his stars. This, he insisted, was no triumph of tactics alone. It came from the players' own hunger to get back into the game and snatch the win.

Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT
Saudi Pro League
Al-Ettifaq crest
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR


On the absentees, the coach explained that goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi is nursing an injury that ruled him out, forcing the staff to hand a start to a young goalkeeper who acquitted himself well. Al-Nassr, he stressed, always show their character and their real quality.

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The bold reshuffle that took off Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo also drew a defence from the manager. He trusted his substitutes to lift the team, and they delivered, changing the shape of the side and getting the job done.

He signed off with pride in his players' resolve. The team handled tough circumstances and sapping heat with real intelligence, he said, turning a deficit into a precious and deserved victory.

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