Why did Orlando Pirates' Zinnbauer change a winning team? - asks former Kaizer Chiefs star Khanye

Fresh from the derby triumph, the Buccaneers were a pale shadow of themselves as they were downed in KwaZulu-Natal

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has questioned Josef Zinnbauer’s approach to the 2-0 Premier Soccer League defeat away at Golden Arrows on Tuesday after making major changes to the team that beat Kaizer Chiefs in last Saturday’s Soweto derby.

From the squad that started against Chiefs, Zinnbauer omitted four players Thulani Hlatshwayo, Bongani Sam, Ben Motshwari and Vincent Pule.

Bafana Bafana captain Hlatshwayo was benched for the entire match against Arrows as the German opted for a three-man central defence comprising of Happy Jele, Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Innocent Maela.

Motshwari came on as a second half substitute, while Azola Tshobeni started in midfield together with Siphesihle Ndlovu who Khanye feels should not have started the match.

“Why change a winning team? I thought Ben Motshwari is injured sitting on the bench. Tyson [Hlatshwayo] also sitting on the bench,” Khanye told iDiski TV.

“I’m not a big fan of Tyson but he was better playing alongside Happy Jele, I said the return of Jele brings stability at the back. Jele plays well as a sweeper while Tyson is good at man marking so they complement each other.

“There’s no leader at the back, everybody wants to run where the ball is. I’m very disappointed. I know after this game Jele will sit on the stands and he will be blamed for everything maybe because he is a senior play. But, look at who he is playing with. Why did the coach change the back four?

“They play 3-4-3, sometimes they change it to 4-3-2-1. When they attack Makaringe joins the attack. He plays a right footed player on the left. Someone who is right footed is better suited playing on the right. I’m very disappointed. In the middle he put Ndlovu. I want to know where Ndlovu plays; an attacking position or a defensive midfielder?”

It is not the first time for Zinnbauer to make such changes especially in defence this season as Maela has been switched between left-back and centre-back positions.

Hlatshwayo and Nyauza have also played as right-backs from the heart of defence while midfielders Thembinkosi Lorch and Tshobeni have been used as strikers due to the absence of some injured forwards.