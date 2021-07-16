'Why did Kaizer Chiefs sign Hlanti?' - Khanye skeptical of defender's arrival

The 36-year-old runs the rule over the new signings the Soweto giants have made so far in the transfer window

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Junior Khanye has expressed his dissatisfaction over the signings of Sifiso Hlanti and Phathutshedzo Nange.

Amakhosi are rebuilding for the new campaign after serving their transfer ban, and have so far announced the arrival of the duo, alongside Sibusiso Mabiliso, Kgaogelo Sekgota, and Njabulo Ngcobo.

The former South Africa international believes Chiefs have made a mistake in bringing some of the players, since their attributes do not fit the team.

Why is Khanye critical of Hlanti and Nange?

"I do not understand why Kaizer Chiefs are signing Hlanti of all players," Khanye told iDiski.

"This player does not have tactical discipline as a defender, he spends more time on the ball and he does not have a sense of urgency.

"Sometimes you see him vacating his position at the back leaving his defensive partners exposed. At Bidvest Wits and Bafana Bafana, he had the same problem.

"At Swallows FC, he did not improve on his defensive flaws. I genuinely do not understand why Hlanti is being signed by Kaizer Chiefs.

"Another player I have a problem with is Nange. Nange was not getting game time at Stellenbosch FC, he was coming off the bench most of the time and I don’t think he is good enough for Kaizer Chiefs. Honestly, even when he was at Wits, there was nothing special about Nange.

"These are the concerns I have with South African football, some of these signings are nothing but business deals, they have nothing to do with talent. Mabiliso is another one I am not convinced with because he did not play the whole season at Amazulu."

Amakhosi are expected to make a raft of signings in the coming weeks, after their transfer ban over the signing of Madagascar international Andriamirado 'Dax' Andrianarimanana came to an end last month.



With that in mind, Khanye has also shared his view on the other new arrivals at the club so far.

Will Ngcobo make it at Amakhosi?

"The signing of Njabulo Ngcobo is excellent. This player is a star. I love him. He reminds me of Mbulelo Mabizela," the 36-year-old Khanye continued.

"Defenders must play football properly, they must know how to build up from the back. This player knows how to do that. He is the reigning Defender of the Season.

"I would love to see him play for a team that is going to play to his strength, a team that will build up from the back. I know that Stuart Baxter does not play that kind of football.

"Kgaogelo Sekgota and Brandon Peterson are good players as well. We will see next season if they will add value to Kaizer Chiefs.

"My only feedback to Sekgota is that he needs to variate his game; he can not only rely on taking on defenders, sometimes he should play 1-2 passes to eliminate defenders."

Currently, Chiefs are in Morocco preparing for their Caf Champions League final against defending champions Al Ahly at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on Saturday.

