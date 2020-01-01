Why consistency is key to revitalise Orlando Pirates' top three hopes

Goal discusses Bucs' resurgence under Josef Zinnbauer ahead of their clash with Highlands Park on Saturday

Premier Soccer League ( ) giants have turned the proverbial corner under German coach Josef Zinnbauer.

The Buccaneers stretched their unbeaten run to sixth matches in the league when they humbled 1-0 on Wednesday night.

It was their maiden home victory against the defending champions since 2011 and they also won two successive matches for the first time this season.

Goal discusses why consistency is key to Pirates' top three hopes:

Top Three Race

Bucs' hopes of winning this season's league trophy are getting slimmer by the day as their Soweto neighbours continue to pull away from their title rivals.

Current log leaders Chiefs are 14 points clear of fifth-placed Pirates and nine above second-placed Sundowns with the Big Three teams each left with 13 games.



However, the gap between Bucs and Sundowns is only five points, and they can close it through consistency.

Pirates' current unbeaten run has helped build momentum as we approach a crucial period of the current campaign.



It is now imperative for the four-time PSL champions to record a string of positive results which will steer this team in the top three positions.

Favourable Fixtures

Theoretically, Pirates' next four league games couldn't be easier - including back-to-back home games against and FC.

The two abovementioned teams are struggling at the moment which is an opportunity for Bucs to collect six points at their slaughterhouse, Orlando Stadium, where they are undefeated in 21 league games.

An away match against an inconsistent side, who have lost to Pirates in each of their last eight competitive meetings, will then follow.

Before travelling to Limpopo where they will face Black - a club which has tasted only one league win over the Soweto giants since 2001, with Zinnbauer having started his tenure at Bucs with a 3-1 win over the same opposition.

A Soweto Derby clash with their arch-rivals Chiefs would then follow at the end of next month and Pirates could go into this match needing maximum points in order to consolidate their spot in the top three.