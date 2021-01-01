Why Castro is key for Kaizer Chiefs to overturn poor form

Goal takes a look at how the former Alianza Lima player can help change Amakhosi's fortunes

Kaizer Chiefs' poor form continued on Wednesday as they suffered a disappointing defeat to AmaZulu FC in a PSL match at FNB Stadium.

The 2-1 loss extended Amakhosi's winless run to five matches across all competitions and it was also the Soweto giants' third successive defeat.

Goalscoring problems are proving fatal for the struggling Naturena-based giants, who have netted just four goals in their last five competitive games.

The Glamour Boys' best player against AmaZulu was a substitute, Leonardo Castro, whose introduction brought life to the Chiefs attack once again.

The Colombian centre-forward hit the back of the net from a penalty kick and his effort proved to be a consolation goal for the Soweto giants.

Castro has now scored in his last two games as a substitute having also netted in Chiefs' 2-1 loss to National First Division side Richards Bay in the Nedbank Cup match a fortnight ago.

The 31-year-old player, who has scored five goals from 13 starts across all competitions this term, is making a strong case for him to return to the Amakhosi starting line-up.

The last time Chiefs won a match was against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on January 19 with Castro having started the PSL match.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns hitman caught the eye with his impressive link-up play with Samir Nurkovic upfront as Amakhosi claimed a comprehensive 3-0 win.

Castro was then dropped after that match with coach Gavin Hunt opting to play Nurkovic as a lone striker which is yet to bear fruit for the Soweto giants.

Nurkovic has often been left isolated upfront as a lone striker and he has been unable to play his best football due to a lack of service.

The Serbian marksman is currently enduring a seven-match goal drought which started after he netted in Chiefs' 1-0 win over AmaZulu FC in a league game on January 13.

Chiefs look more dangerous with Castro and Nurkovic playing together upfront as their link-up play, understanding and sharp movements unsettle the opposition's defence.

Article continues below

Their strike partnership was key to Amakhosi's PSL title challenge last season as they hit the back of the 20 times between them.

The Glamour Boys' current struggles have seen the team slip out of the top eight on the league standings into the ninth spot and they cannot afford to drop any more points.

It is time for Hunt to recall Castro to the starting line-up as the experienced frontman can be key to the team's revival as Chiefs look to move back into the top eight and compete for higher positions on the log.