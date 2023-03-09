Casric Stars co-coach Bucs Mthombeni has confessed he is a staunch Kaizer Chiefs fan as he plans to upset Amakhosi in the Nedbank Cup on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs were drawn against National First Division side Casric Stars in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16. The two teams are set to meet at FNB Stadium on Sunday for a quarter-final spot.

Mthombeni is will be up against Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane, a man he used to look up to during his days as a player. He says his players were reading his reaction when they were paired against Amakhosi in this competition.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I am a die-hard Kaizer Chiefs fan. During Arthur Zwane, Jabu Pule and Ace Mbuthu’s playing days, I always drove from Mpumalanga to come and watch Kaizer Chiefs play in Gauteng," said Mthombeni as per Sowetan Live.

“I am a staunch Chiefs fan, that’s why these boys were waiting for this [to be drawn against Chiefs], and after the draw, everyone asked, ‘which colours are you going to wear, coach?' I said, no, why are you asking me... I am a Casric Stars coach.

“They [his players] also wanted to see my behaviour. I also said, 'remember I chose to be here; that is why you saw the boys celebrating like that. They wanted to see what a child versus a father [battle] would be like.

“I don’t want people to think they [his players] were celebrating that Chiefs are an easy team. I know Chiefs are a big team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There have already been upsets in this season’s Nedbank Cup, especially third-tier side Dondol FC knocking out SuperSport United and AmaZulu in the Round of 32 and last 16 respectively.

Casric are plotting to perform that giant-killing act against their much-fancied opponents. Just two seasons ago, Chiefs were booted out of the Nedbank Cup by then-National First Division outfit Richards Bay.

That could be inspiring Casric Stars against Chiefs who are the most successful team in this competition with 13 titles.

WHAT NEXT FOR MTHOMBENI? Mthombeni still has Thursday, Friday and Saturday as full days to continue preparing his team to face Amakhosi.