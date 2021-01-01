Wondering why Cardoso was in Kaizer Chiefs midfield? Hunt explains

Amakhosi will be looking for a second consecutive win and just a third league victory of the season when they take on Cape Town City on Saturday

Daniel Cardoso is seemingly Gavin Hunt's go-to man when he wants to mix things up a bit in terms of the formation.

Cardoso is a centre-back by trade but has played at left-back this season on a couple of occasions and most recently, against on Wednesday afternoon, was deployed in a central midfield role.

The former man had a good outing and helped limit Usuthu's efforts on goal; for the most part goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi remained untested as Chiefs won 1-0, their first league win in eight games.

More teams

“I thought Cardoso did very well in the midfield. People think I am mad, but we don’t have anybody else. I had worked with him this week to play in midfield and he was brilliant," Hunt was quoted saying by the Sowetan.

What made Cardoso's appearance in the middle of the park slightly more surprising was that Anthony Agay, known to be a defensive midfielder, was the one who replaced Cardoso in the middle of the defence.

Agay played alongside captain Ramahlwe Mphahlele, while Eric Mathoho has been on compassionate leave following the death of his father.

Hunt has admitted that he's not entirely sure what the Kenyan's best position is

"I am trying to work out what he is. Is he a midfield player? Is a defender? I think long term he’d be better there, but that’s long term," said the four-time title-winning coach.

Amakhosi have a tough task against , away from home, on Saturday afternoon.

According to the same report, Willard Katsande and Lebogang Manyama could be ready to return to action.

Article continues below

Katsande could potentially occupy the central midfield role, though his lack of recent action would make it surprising if he started.

Youngster Darrel Matsheke has been employed as one of the two central midfielders for the past three games, while three other options for that role, Kearyn Baccus, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Njabulo Blom, all came off the bench in the AmaZulu match.

The match against fifth-placed City (16 points from 10 games) kicks off at 17:00. Chiefs are in 10th spot with 10 points from 10 matches.