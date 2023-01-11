Why can’t Safa take Mosimane and Mokwena? – Mammila calls for new Bafana Bafana coaches

Chippa United head coach Morgan Mammila has explained why Pitso Mosimane and Rhulani Mokwena need to be appointed for South Africa.

Mammila wants Mosimane and Mokwena at Bafana’s helm

Wants Sundowns’ success replicated in Bafana

Mosimane and Mokwena previously worked together at Masandawana

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chilli Boys coach stated the two South African mentors are capable of returning the national side to their glory days.

Mammila, who once took a jibe at current SA coach Hugo Broos, credited the success of Sundowns – who are currently flying high in the Premier Soccer League - to Mosimane and partly to Mokwena.

The former Baroka FC chief executive officer said it is time for the South African Football Association under Danny Jordaan to speak to Patrice Motsepe – the current Caf president and owner of Masandawana.

WHAT HAS BEE SAID: "Now the Safa president must go and ask Motsepe, how did you get this Sundowns to where it is now?" Mammila asked, as quoted by Soccer Laduma.

"You know the person who started this system at Sundowns, coach Pitso [Mosimane], Rhulani was there?

"Why can't you take these two guys and help the national team so that all of you will go and do this thing with the national team?

"I'm telling Motsepe is a man who likes this country, when there were floods in Durban, he pumped money there. Don't you think that man will be proud if South Africa can be in the World Cup and reach the top four?

"So, I’m sending you guys must go and ask Jordaan that Morgan is asking, ‘don't you like how Sundowns play and he’s close to Patrice, I'm telling you guys."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Mammila did not hide how fascinated he is with the style being employed at Sundowns.

"Sundowns are the most viewed football team in this country," he added.

"Why? Because of the football that they play. So, if we take the kind of system that Sundowns play and bring it to Bafana Bafana, are we not bringing back the Bafana Bafana that we all love.

"When Sundowns play, all of you [are] going to come here, but let other teams go and play, you're not going to come. Why? You’re not seeing what you want to see – but at Sundowns you see what you want to see."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mosimane, who has previously managed Bafana – is a coach with massive experience, especially at club level.

His successes span from the PSL to the Caf Champions League, where he led Al Ahly to three consecutive finals and emerged the winner on two of those occasions.

On the other hand, Mokwena was recently appointed Sundowns coach, and the club is in fine form, having registered their 10th straight league win after beating Chippa on Tuesday.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAFANA? The Cosafa nation will face Liberia in March for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.