Why Caf Champions League title should be priority for Mamelodi Sundowns - Tlale

When exclusively speaking to GOAL, the former Bafana Bafana star shared some advice with Masandawana who have had a very successful season

Mamelodi Sundowns legend John Tlale has urged the Tshwane giants to prioritise the Caf Champions League after dominating local football during the 2021-22 term.



Masandawana endured a successful campaign in which they clinched a domestic treble as they lifted the PSL championship, Nedbank Cup and MTN8 trophy. However, Downs were eliminated by Angola's Petro de Luanda in the Caf Champions League quarter-finals.



Having been in goals as Sundowns lost to Al Ahly of Egypt in the 2001 Champions League final, Tlale strongly believes the current Masandawana side can win the tournament.

"They have dominated our football, but there is still more that they can achieve as a team. They have to win the Caf Champions League in my view," Tlale told GOAL.



"They were just unlucky against Petro de Luanda. They should have reached the semi-finals, but such things happen in football."



Masandawana dominated their Champions League group - drawing one game and winning five matches including wins over then-African champions Al Ahly both home and away.



"What is left for them is to conquer Africa as they did in 2016. They have a team capable of beating any team on the continent," the former South Africa under-17 goalkeeper coach continued.



"They are always motivated when they face big teams on the continent. They always bring their A-game against the big teams as they did against Al Ahly."



The man nicknamed Safe Hands during his playing days urged Masandawana not to underestimate their opponents as they look to clinch their second Champions League title next term.



"They should adopt the same mentality against small teams like Petro. There are no easy or small teams in Africa," the former Orlando Pirates star added.



"That's the only improvement that they need to make as a team. They go for it next season."