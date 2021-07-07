Why Billiat joined Kaizer Chiefs amid Orlando Pirates interest after Mamelodi Sundowns exit

The 30-year-old is keen to stay at the Naturena-based giants and win trophies with the team

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has opened up about his decision to join the Glamour Boys amid interest from many clubs including Orlando Pirates.

The Zimbabwe international joined Amakhosi in August 2018 after deciding to end his five-year successful spell with Masandawana.

His agent at the time Michael Ngobeni revealed that Billiat was keen to move to Europe having constantly been linked with Azerbaijan giants Qarabag FK.

However, Billiat ended up moving to Pirates' archrivals Chiefs after football manager Bobby Motaung travelled to his home country, Zimbabwe to convince him to join the Glamour Boys.

“The day I signed for Kaizer Chiefs, I didn’t know I was going to be here [at Naturena],” Billiat told the club’s media department.

“But it was a great move. I did sign in Zim, I was at home enjoying my holiday, trying to figure out what’s my next move and what’s best for me."

Pirates' interest in Billiat was confirmed by current Sundowns co-head coach Rhulani Mokwena, who was serving as Bucs' assistant coach at the time.

The 2015/16 PSL Player of the Season was also believed to have received offers from the now-defunct Bidvest Wits, SuperSport United and Egyptian giants Zamalek.

“I had a couple of offers but I felt like being at Chiefs it really made a lot of people happy, the same way I do still feel," Billiat continued.

“On my debut, we were playing Macufe [Cup] in Free State, the reception I got was just amazing. I had so many people supporting me.”

The three-year deal which Billiat signed when he joined the four-time PSL champions in 2018 expired at the end of last month and the club is working to extend it.

The Harare-born player is hoping to stay at the Naturena-based giants and win his maiden major title with the team.

“Playing professional as a Kaizer Chiefs player, it comes with a lot of responsibilities, more than in another team I think,” he added.

“Kaizer Chiefs is a very big club. You actually start feeling you’re living your dream. I can’t wait to win silverware with this team.”

Chiefs are set to face Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League final in Morocco on July 17.