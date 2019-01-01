Why Bidvest Wits coach Hunt is not a fan of the international break

The four-time PSL title-winning coach wants to ensure the Students maintain their good start in the 2019/20 campaign

head coach Gavin Hunt has admitted he is not a fan of the Fifa international break.

The Clever Boys have had a good start to the 2019/20 season winning three of their first four matches in the .

They are placed second in the league standings - a point behind leaders .

Hunt is definitely pleased with his side's start to the new campaign as they look to go all the way and win the PSL title for the second time.

“I don’t have anything to complain about. If we can collect nine points after every four games, then I will be more delighted," Hunt told Daily Sun.

"Even though I’m targeting 10 points in every four matches, I would still be happy with nine.

"We are not too far behind the leaders – just one, and it goes to show we have been working hard," he added.

Wits' next league game is against a struggling at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday, September 21.

Before facing the Buccaneers, Wits will take on Eswatini side Young Buffaloes away in the Caf Confederation Cup first round first-leg clash on Friday, September 13.

Article continues below

“Let’s get the Caf game out of the way and then we will be able to talk about Pirates. The plan is to do what we have been doing all along in the league before the break," he said.

Hunt went on to argue about the fact the Fifa international break always kills the momentum.

“I’m not a fan of the breaks. We want to play... the break is never good to us,” he concluded.