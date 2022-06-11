Why Benni McCarthy to Orlando Pirates is looking less likely

The ex-Bafana Bafana, Ajax Amsterdam, Celta Vigo, Porto, Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United striker has been jobless since leaving AmaZulu in March

With each day that passes, it feels less likely former Orlando Pirates striker Benni McCarthy is going to return to the club as head coach.

Unlike at rivals Kaizer Chiefs - where there has been a flurry of new signings, and a new technical team for next season is already in place - things seem to be dragging at Pirates.

It’s been more than a week since Bucs confirmed the departure of co-coach Fadlu Davids and if his former colleague Mandla Ncikazi was to be given the job, you would have expected the announcement by now.

It’s actually been about 10 months that Pirates have been without an official head coach – Davids and Ncikazi were given the position on an interim basis after the departure of Josef Zinnbauer just two matches into the season.

And in the context of an underwhelming campaign, it’s not as if the Pirates management may not have been aware of the need for a new coach.

Now with every week that passes, whoever is hired, gets less time to prepare his new team, in the off-season, less time to settle in, less time to make signings and adjust the squad.

Seeing that Benni’s been available all along, one has to start assuming by now that he’s not coming.





Getty Images



Because we know Benni still loves his former club and so surely by now – nearly three months after leaving Usuthu, contract details could have been agreed on.



You have to start thinking, despite all the media speculation, that Pirates don’t see the former Cape Town City manager as the solution at this point in time.

Another who was linked to the Pirates hot-seat, Dan Malesela, is currently available after he was released by Marumo Gallants on Friday.

Article continues below

Cavin Johnson, who last worked as an assistant to Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly, is another being mentioned. There’s always the chance though that Bucs will go international – whether that’s a European like their last head coach, Zinnbauer, or maybe a South American or perhaps one of Africa’s top coaches.