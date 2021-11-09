Why Bafana Bafana's Zimbabwe clash is more important than Ghana - Kaizer Chiefs star Dolly

South Africa international Keagan Dolly has stressed the importance of their upcoming 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe on Thursday.

This will be Bafana Bafana's penultimate match in their qualifying Group G with the team also scheduled to face Ghana's Black Stars in Cape Coast on Sunday.

South Africa will finish at the top of Group G if they collect four points from the two matches and they would progress to the next round of qualifying.

Dolly explained that Bafana have had a mentality problem in the past when facing the so-called "smaller teams" and he indicated that they cannot afford to underestimate Zimbabwe's Warriors when they meet at FNB Stadium.

“The mentality going into each game should be about knowing that there is no easy game, especially now with Zimbabwe. This is the most important one and we shouldn’t focus on Ghana," Dolly told the media.

“Firstly, we must deal with Zimbabwe. Our problem in the past was that when we saw a team like Cape Verde or Sao Tome, we thought it would be easy.

"These countries want to come here and prove a point and I think for us it is just to keep the focus and perform on the day."

Bafana are hoping to go all the way and qualify for the World Cup finals for the first time since 2002 having taken part in the 2010 showpiece by virtue of being tournament hosts.

Dolly is back in the Bafana fold for the first time since last year having been in great form for Kaizer Chiefs this season and he is looking forward to playing for the national team.

“I’m excited to be back and coming into camp you can see the boys are really excited. They are up for the challenge and, for me, it is always good to represent your country," he added.

"The past few games I have been enjoying myself and scoring goals, so I’m coming into camp with confidence.

"For me, it is just to help where I can, focus on the game which is Thursday against Zimbabwe and try to help the team where I can."

Dolly has been Chiefs' most influential attacker thus far this term - scoring five goals and providing four assists and he will be looking to carry his good form at club level into the international scene.