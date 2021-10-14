Why Bafana Bafana still need Orlando Pirates defender Hlatshwayo

With Orlando Pirates heading into Caf Confederation Cup action on Friday evening, the chance is there for Thulani Hlatshwayo to try to regain his Bafana Bafana place.

At 31-years-old, time is running out for Hlatshwayo to once more don the national team jersey, more so seeing that current Bafana boss Hugo Broos is trying to usher in a youthful national team.

But while most of the current SA team are relatively young, the presence of Sifiso Hlanti (31) and Siyanda Xulu (29), should give Hlatshwayo hope that he still has a chance.

There must surely be something the former Bafana skipper, who has 50-caps, can still bring to the Bafana fold, provided he can find his best form again.

And there does currently appear to be a lack of depth in terms of options for a place in the centre of the Bafana defence, for one thing, there have been a couple of occasions in recent games in which Xulu has been caught out.

The other current central defender, Rushine De Reuck, has done well so far, but is still inexperienced at international level.

In any case, the more players there are pushing for a place in the team, the less likely complacency is to set in.

The untimely passing of Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha robbed the nation of a player who would probably have been a mainstay in defence for years to come.

Kaizer Chiefs' Erick Mathoho meanwhile has been battling for form, while Mamelodi Sundowns' Mosa Lebusa is at times injury prone, and also arguably lacks the pace to play against nippy attackers.





Chiefs' Njabulo Ngcobo seemingly has the potential to become a regular for Bafana, but he's suffering currently from a lack of game-time at his club and from being played out of position in midfield for Bafana.

Luke Fleurs, a recent late call-up to the national team as an injury replacement, remains untested at senior international level.

Sundowns' Rivaldo Coetzee no longer plays in defence, but now occupies a midfield holding role.

The point is, there is not an abundance of clearcut options in central defence, and it's surely too early to assume that Tyson's international days are over.

With two huge games to come for Bafana (potentially four games, should they make the third and final play-off round of the World Cup qualifiers), the experience of Hlatshwayo as well as his leadership qualities could be a big asset.

As such it's imperative that he performs well for Pirates in the Confederation Cup as well as in the league.