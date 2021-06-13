Why Bafana Bafana can't afford to get complacent

An Evidence Makgopa brace, together with a goal from Bongokuhle Hlongwane, gave South Africa a 3-2 victory over the Cranes in Soweto this week

Bafana Bafana should not be getting too carried away with their win over Uganda at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday night.

Prior to the game, Bafana head coach Hugo Broos had proclaimed that he wanted to have a more youthful national team, and that is what transpired in the selection of the squad and of the starting XI.

And following the 3-2 win, there has been talk in the media about the promise of a new dawn for the national team.

But although Bafana's second half comeback against Uganda was impressive, it shouldn't be forgotten how they were outplayed in the first half, and how they were exposed in certain areas.

No substitute for experience

In certain positions, youthful exuberance can be a plus, and this was seen up front where the two young forwards, Hlongwane and Makgopa got on the score-sheet.

But this only happened after changes were made at half time, while the introduction of the more experienced Thabiso Kutumela made a difference, as did a change in tactics in terms of Bafana pushing higher up the field.

In the first half, South Africa's lack of presence in central midfield caused them problems and with tough World Cup qualifiers to come against Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia, surely a player such as the tough-tackling Andile Jali could be of use.

It also seems counter-productive to leave someone as experienced and with proven class such as Sundowns attacking midfielder Themba Zwane out the squad.

The lack of experience in defence was also shown up against Uganda and with former Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, as well as the likes of Kaizer Chiefs duo Eric Mathoho and Daniel Cardoso having been off their best form this season, Bafana don't have too many options in the central defender position.

Innocent Maela, whose played a lot of his career at left-back, arguably lacks the physical presence to go up against big, strong strikers, while Rushine De Reuck is very new at international level.

It should be noted also that Uganda themselves fielded a youthful side on Thursday, and that the Cranes, ranked 17th in Africa (two places below Bafana), are not one of the powerhouses on the continent.

At international level, and at tough away venues on the continent, it's going to take more than youthful promise for Bafana to win some of the battles which lie ahead.