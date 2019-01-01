Why Andrew Rabutla is backing Black leopards to beat Mamelodi Sundowns

The Jomo Cosmos legend is confident that the PSL title race will go down to the wire with the Brazilians set to face Lidoda Duvha

Former Bafana Bafana defender Andrew Rabutla says the clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Black Leopards is set to be a thriller because both teams cannot afford to drop the points.

The retired centre back says he would like to see Lidoda Duvha retain their Premier Soccer League ( ) status whilst stating that the PSL title race is exciting as the Brazilians look to reach 50 points.

“Yes, I think it’s a difficult one to call because we all know Sundowns are desperate for the points in order to keep their PSL title race alive and close the gap on (Orlando) Pirates,” Rabutla told Goal.

“On the other hand, we talk about , who want to a win to ensure that they don’t go back to the NFD. It’s going to be an interesting clash and there is no doubt about that,” he said.

“Sundowns just lost in the Caf and they will want to win before heading to the second-leg (clash against 's ). Both teams will have to compete and play attacking football because Leopards cannot afford to draw at home. They know every point is up for grabs,” said the former Bafana defender.

“They are at the bottom and they are not doing well, but let’s hope the fans will come in numbers and back the team because the other teams are doing well at the bottom such as and Maritzburg (United),” he continued.

“It will be interesting for Sundowns to win and take the title race to the final match of the season, but I want Leopards to stay because that’s a team from Limpopo which is my home province,” said Rabutla.

“It will be an injustice to the supporters if they lose their club to the NFD. They really enjoy watching big clubs such as Pirates, (Kaizer) Chiefs and Sundowns, and I hope they will stay,” he expressed.

Second-placed Sundowns are three points behind log leaders, Pirates, but the former have a game in hand.

“I think Sundowns have a chance to keep Pirates under pressure and I think the trophy will be delivered by a helicopter on the last day of the season. It’ very tight and exciting – this shows that the PSL is definitely one of the best leagues in the world,” he praised.

“I think the game comes at a time where the players know they have a lot to play for against Sundowns. I believe they have done their homework and I just met Marks Munyai today,” said the former Ezenkosi defender.

“He told me the mood is high and they will fight for the club because they don’t want to go back to the NFD, but we will see and it’s going to be a good game I must say,” he concluded.