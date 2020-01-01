Why AmaZulu FC coach McCarthy is keen to make Ntuli one PSL's deadliest strikers

The Bafana legend is also grateful to former three Pirates players, who handed him a dream start at Usuthu

FC head coach Benni McCarthy has set his sights on transforming Bonginkosi Ntuli into one of the most lethal strikers in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Ntuli was a reliable goalscorer for the team last season as he netted 13 of AmaZulu's 20 league goals which helped Usuthu avoid relegation to the National First Division (NFD).

The former Bafana Bafana and striker is yet to play for AmaZulu this season, but he recently resumed full training after recovering from an injury.

McCarthy, who is widely considered to be one of the greatest South African strikers of all-time, wants to make Ntuli a top striker in the country because he has the physique and speed.

“Once we get to the level where Ntuli wants to be," said McCarthy Daily Sun.

"I want to make him one of the top and deadliest strikers because, he’s like Shaka [Siphelele Mthembu], [he has] got the physique and he can battle with players.

“Bongi has got speed and got an eye for goal.”

McCarthy began life as AmaZulu mentor with a 3-1 win over in a PSL match a week ago, having replaced fellow local tactician Ayanda Dlamini at the Durban-based outfit.

The Bafana Bafana legend is grateful to former trio Mthembu, Luvuyo Memela and Augustine Mulenga as they played an integral role in helping Usuthu overcome the Chilli Boys.

“It was perfect and dream start for me," McCarthy, who sat on the bench alongside his assistant Siyabonga Nomvethe, said.

"Memela drove the team forward with his charisma and Shaka was instrumental and his hold up play, bringing in players into the game, assisting teammate, being at the right place at the right time, from striker to winger, providing an assist for Mulenga’s goal.

“I was very pleased with the pace from the front men; Shaka, Mulenga and Memela. But I have to give all of the credit for the guys behind them.”

Memela grabbed a brace against Chippa to take his tally to six goals in the league this season, while Mulenga netted his first goal for Usuthu and provided two assists in the process.

Mthembu bullied the Chilli Boys defence with his imposing physique and the former centre-forward grabbed an assist on the day.

AmaZulu's next match is against Bloemfontein on January 10 and the league game is scheduled to be played at Dr Molemela Stadium.