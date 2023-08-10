Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has strongly come out to defend Brandon Petersen for his howler against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Petersen was at fault for Chiefs defeat

Fans unhappy with keeper

Ntseki believes whole team should be blamed

WHAT HAPPENED: Petersen made costly mistakes as Chiefs fell 2-1 to Sundowns on Wednesday in the Premier Soccer League game staged at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Despite the fans feeling the custodian should be held accountable for the loss, Downs coach Rhulani felt Petersen should have won the Man of the Match Award for his display.

Ntseki has now explained why his keeper should be left alone.

WHAT HE SAID: "When it comes to Brandon, I think things like this do happen in football. If you were to count how many times he came out to save the team, it would nullify the mistakes he made that led to the goals," Ntseki told the media.

"Anything that happens in a game of football, is a team effort. If we were to look back and try to trace where the first mistake was made, it is not only about him letting in the goal but the whole team made a mistake and that’s how we conceded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since taking over as Chiefs coach, Ntseki has been in charge of four matches including high-profile friendly matches against Yanga and Township Rollers.

He is still looking for his first win having managed just a draw and losing the remaining three games.

Despite his signings in all departments, the Glamour Boys have just scored one goal in more than 360 minutes, since pre-season.

The technical bench has to find a solution before it gets worse."

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs play Cape Town City on Sunday in the MTN8 game to be staged at Athlone Stadium.