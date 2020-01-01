Whoever wants to buy Maritzburg United’s Ofori should pay big money - Tinkler

In the wake of their win over Amakhosi, the Team of Choice manager has heaped praise on his experienced goalkeeper

coach Eric Tinkler has hailed his goalkeeper and skipper Richard Ofori, saying any team that wants him should be prepared to break the bank.

After coming to Johannesburg and collecting six points from and , the Team of Choice manager believes they were lucky against the Premier Soccer League ( ) log leaders.

Moreover, the former Bafana Bafana manager has credited the Ghanaian netminder for his leadership as he ensured his team went home with maximum points.

"Richard was unbelievable and if it wasn’t for him, we wouldn’t have come out with a result today. He is a quality keeper and there will always be interest," Tinkler told the media.

“But he is a model professional and he works extremely hard. He has certain areas of his game that I think he can improve on but he remains our No. 1 goalkeeper and he is our captain.

“If someone wants him it is going to cost them a lot of money, I can tell you that because of his qualities.”

Speaking about the six points they managed to collect this week against the two PSL title contenders, Tinkler is delighted with their 'massive' achievement.

“It’s massive. I would have been happy with two because we played against Wits who are title contenders. We then played against a team who are top of the log. You hope you can come and get something," he added.

“To come and dominate the way we did against Wits and collect the three points with a fantastic performance. I was extremely happy with that. Today (Saturday), we were lucky but we will take the luck because many times it has been on the opposite end for us.

“So, today we will take the luck and three points. To come to Joburg and get six points is a fantastic achievement.”

Meanwhile, the 49-year-old’s men now sit sixth on the log table with 33 points from 22 games and will turn their focus to the Nedbank Cup.

They are through to the Last 16 and will face off against Bloemfontein away from home next weekend.