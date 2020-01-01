Whoever wants Modiba from SuperSport United must trigger his buy-out clause - Matthews

Matsatsantsa recently turned down Sundowns' bid for the services of the 24-year-old but the club appears to be singing a different tune

SuperSport United CEO Stanley Matthews has hinted that they could be forced to sell a few of their key players in order to balance their financial books.

Matthews revealed he has had to make two budget cuts since the coronavirus outbreak surfaced in , adding that while he is not considering the sale of any of his players at the moment, he may be open to the idea of accepting offers for some.

"I think in the game of football, nothing's ever cast in stone because it can't be. Four or five months ago, we didn't have coronavirus and we didn't have lockdown or sponsors pulling out," said Matthews in an online press conference conducted by the South African Football Journalist's Association (SAFJA).

More teams

"And we didn't have budget cuts. I'm saying straight, I've had two budget cuts since coronavirus first surfaced at the end of February and that's the reality of my situation.

"Now, I'm going to try and balance my books as best I can by not selling players, but there will come a point where you can't cut the budgets anymore [without selling players]."

Matthews said should any club come forward for the services of his most-prized assets then he would have no choice but to sell provided the price is right.

"If someone comes along and triggers a buy-out clause then we regretfully wave goodbye to whichever player's clause has been triggered because we go into deals with our eyes open and we know it will be good for the player and for us," he added.

The news would come as a massive boost to both and who tried in vain to sign Aubrey Modiba and Bradley Grobler, respectively.

The pair recently signed new deals with Matsatsantsa, but they both could be lost to the club, especially Modiba should Sundowns trigger his buy-out clause, according to Matthews.

Article continues below

"Aubrey and Bradley have both had speculation around them; both have had their speculation put to bed, and neither of them has been put on the transfer market by SuperSport," revealed Matthews.

"Aubrey has a buy-out clause. So, whoever wants to come and buy Aubrey needs to meet the number that's in his contract.

"If the number in his contract is not the number in front of us, we're not taking it, and that's a principle. Aubrey is a key player and I'd rather sell two fringe players and keep Aubrey than have to part ways with Aubrey for something that's not in his contract."