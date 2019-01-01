Whoever makes fewest mistakes will win Soweto Derby clash – Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp

The German mentor has called for less errors as they prepare to face their Soweto rivals on Saturday afternoon

As he looks to secure his first Soweto derby win since his return to last December, coach Ernst Middendorp says he has analyzed ’ weaknesses.

The German tactician was in charge of the 1-1 draw in February this year and states that their intentions are to reach the next stage of the Telkom Knockout Cup competition, but hopes his men will make few mistakes.

“In a Cup game, the target is that we go to the next round. The preparations are done intensively, analyzing the game and watching them live,” Middendorp told the reporters as quoted by Independent Media.

“We are preparing ourselves with what needs to be done to get to a certain solution. If you are not in the right positioning of your defence, then there’s an error.

“A soccer game is a game of mistakes and if you are capable of making fewer mistakes, then you have a chance of being successful," he said.

“Mistake making is not only related to defence, but mistake making is also related to the attack too.”

With Amakhosi currently experiencing a four-year trophy drought, their faithful are pinning their hopes on the German boss to bring back the glory days.

Having reached the Nedbank Cup final and lost to TS Galaxy in the previous term, Middendorp has turned Chiefs into the team to beat this season.

However, it remains to be seen if he can finally claim Pirates’ scalp as they have failed to beat the 1995 African champions on five attempts in all competitions in recent times.