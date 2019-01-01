Whoever Bafana Bafana get will be tough, says Ronwen Williams

The SuperSport United keeper is confident that Bafana will do well at the Afcon finals which will be hosted by Egypt

With the 2019 Caf African Cup of Nations (Afcon) draw set to be conducted on Friday night, Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams says they are ready to face any team.

“Whoever we get, it’s going to be tough. All the teams that are there deserve to be there. They were good in their respective groups,” said Williams to Independent Media.

are in Pot 3 with , Benin, Mauritania, Madagascar, and .

This means the 1996 African champions could face teams such as , hosts , or among others.

“Even though whoever we get will be tough, we have shown that we can compete. We beat , in Nigeria and actually took four points from them (during the qualifying campaign),” continued Williams.

“That’s the confidence we should take. We must stop being negative and focus on other teams,” said the keeper.

Williams was an unused substitute during Bafana's last Afcon qualifier against Libya last month as Darren Keet started ahead of him in South Africa goal with first-choice goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune out injured.

Article continues below

“The competition is always there, and it’s healthy. We’ve got respect for each other. Darren and I have worked together for a very long time, we’re quite close,” responded the keeper.

“Yes, we are still a work in progress and we shouldn’t jump the gun but we have players and the coach (to go far). We just need the media and the people of South Africa to be more positive, and hopefully that will rub on us,” he concluded.