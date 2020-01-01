Who wouldn't like to play with Messi? Lautaro's agent talks up Barcelona

Alberto Yaque says he has been taking calls about the Inter striker but insists that the Argentine is yet to make a decision over his future

Lautaro Martinez's agent claims he has had no discussions with Europe's biggest clubs about a transfer, though admitted the star would relish the chance to play regularly with Lionel Messi.

Lautaro's form for Inter has seen him linked to , and , with the Argentinian having scored 16 times in 31 appearances across all competitions.

Indeed, Goal can confirm that the Catalans plan to offer the Inter striker a contract worth €10m-a-year (£9m/$11m) as they seek a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

And his list of admirers includes international colleague Messi, who called the 22-year-old "spectacular", while Suarez himself has talked up his potential arrival at Camp Nou.

Lautaro's agent, Alberto Yaque, conceded that linking up with Messi on a regular basis is something any player would want.

"Who wouldn't like to play with Messi?" Yaque told Planeta 947. "Speaking of the games they played in the national team, he said it was a dream. Imagine, to play so young for and with Messi.

"But he doesn't say much about this. He's a very reserved boy. If we asked him where he wants to play, he wouldn't tell us anything.

"It would not be unreasonable for the greats to love him, but today there is nothing official."

Lautaro is under contract with Inter until 2023 but Yaque is getting calls from journalists across Europe about his client's future.

"There are all these rumours that come out of the press," he added.

"They call me from Madrid, from Barcelona, from , because they say that Real, that Barcelona, that Chelsea want him, but I would be lying to you right now if I told you there is something.

"I don't know [about] between clubs, but for us there is nothing."

Despite the frequent transfer links suggesting Lautaro is ready to quit Inter in favour of a switch abroad, vice-president Javier Zanetti has admitted that he is confident the club's star man will stay put.

He told ESPN : "At Inter I see him happy, he identifies with the club. We believed in him. I see his future at Inter."