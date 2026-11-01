Who will seize the opportunity? The Clasico blow reshapes Mourinho's calculations in defence

Federico Valverde hasFederico Valverde has made the right-back berth his own at Real Madrid. His displays there have been outstanding, even if it is not his natural position, and they have become one of the standout stories of the season's start under Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho.

The Uruguayan has done more than shine. His exceptional performances have lifted the whole side, in circumstances that forced this switch on both coach and team.

Spanish newspaper "AS" reported that Vinicius Junior's sending-off against Villarreal pushed Valverde back to right-back, where he delivered a big performance in the Clasico before leaving the pitch in the 62nd minute, unable to continue.

Once again the Uruguayan carried out his task, proving he can add value even in a role he would not choose.

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From that position, Valverde drove the Madrid side with an exceptional display. He teed up Diomande for his first goal in a Real Madrid shirt and shared the billing as the team's most prolific chance creator, level with Diomande on three chances apiece. In completed passes in the final third he came second with 12, behind Arda Guler on 18.

Defensively, Valverde recovered the ball four times, made two interceptions, cleared it once and won his only tackle attempt. He also took four of five duels, and not a single opponent dribbled past him all match.

In the return leg in Rome, Valverde started in the double pivot alongside Aurelien Tchouameni. Then the introduction of Arda Guler for Dumfries, who had held down right-back that night, confirmed a shift that had long been coming.

Back went Valverde to right-back, a move that wiped two names from the starting line-up: Trent Alexander-Arnold and Denzel Dumfries, both natural right-backs.

Appearances for Arnold and Dumfries have dwindled. Arnold joined in the summer of 2025, a market opportunity with his contract running down, at a point when the Madrid club needed a natural replacement for Dani Carvajal.

Real Madrid paid 12 million euros to bring Arnold into the Club World Cup, where the Englishman began to shine with decisive passes. He also showed some defensive frailties.

Muscle problems piled on Arnold's woes. He suffered three injuries, two of them demanding long spells out, which limited him to just 30 matches: 21 in La Liga and 9 in the Champions League.

This season, Arnold played in the double pivot against Inter with Arda Guler, Eduardo Camavinga and Bernardo Silva all unavailable.

Since Mourinho switched to Valverde at right-back, though, Arnold has managed only 53 minutes: 52 against Villarreal and a single minute in the Clasico.

Then there is the Dutchman Denzel Dumfries, signed this year for 20 million euros paid to Inter.

The defender has featured in 10 of the Madrid side's 13 official matches, racking up close to 600 minutes.

Over the September international break, coach Xavi used him for 350 of a possible 360 minutes. Yet Mourinho, who explicitly asked for the signing, has not yet trusted him enough to play on a bigger scale.

Mourinho addressed the pair's situation at the start of the season. Asked about Arnold and Dumfries, his reply was blunt: "It is not possible to think that one of them plays 60 matches, while the other does not take part in any match. Or that one of them plays 10 matches and the other 50 matches. This is not possible, because we have great quality."

For now, though, Mourinho has settled on Valverde at right-back, leaving Arnold and Dumfries in a tough spot as their chances of regular football fade.

The match against Racing hands the pair a fresh chance to stake their claim for a starting place. Valverde is out, still short of full recovery from the injury he picked up in the Clasico against Barcelona, but the final call rests with Mourinho.