COMMENT: Who will carry Orlando Pirates in Mhango's absence vs Bidvest Wits?

The Malawi international is the PSL Man of the Moment, and has become the Bucs' heartbeat with some terrific goalscoring form; can he be replaced?

News that forward Gabadinho Mhango will not be available for Sunday’s Nedbank Cup Round of 32 against due to suspension could well have upset the Buccaneers camp.

The Malawi international accumulated four yellow cards and will not feature in the Orlando Stadium showdown, but having hit top form recently, scoring seven goals in his last five games for Pirates, Mhango’s suspension comes at the wrong time.

Pirates now face wounded Wits, who tumbled out of the Caf Confederation Cup in embarrassing fashion last week, in a winless group campaign that ruthlessly exposed their lack of pedigree in Africa.

More teams

Obviously, Gavin Hunt and his men will be keen to restore lost pride and Pirates' scalp would help them bounce back in style.

Given Wits’ intention for redemption, this calls for Pirates to field a strong side, while both clubs' desire to clinch the Nedbank Cup raises the stakes.

However, in the absence of red-hot Mhango, who has been key in Pirates’ resurgence, Bucs coach Josef Zinnbauer finds himself in a fix.

Following his 4th yellow card, received against @ChippaUnitedFC, @gabadinhoFlames will serve a match ban against @BidvestWits on Sunday

#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/yGV2qj1Htf — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) February 3, 2020

Zinnbauer is likely to turn to one of the Zambian duo of Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga to try and fill Mhango’s shoes.

Shonga is enduring a torrid season in which he has so far failed to score in eight league games, while his compatriot Mulenga is equally struggling with just a goal in 10 appearances.

What could further complicate matters for Zinnbauer is that Vincent Pule and Kabelo Dlamini, each with two league goals this term, are the second highest scoring forwards at Pirates after Mhango, demonstrating their reliance on the Malawian.

Perhaps Tshegofatso Mabaso, with six goals coming from the midfield so far this season, could provide answers in Mhango’s absence.

However, Shonga surely needs a big performance to spark a scoring run and return to the kind of form he demonstrated at times earlier in his career.

Article continues below

If fielded, this may be the moment he embraces as he looks for an opportunity to prove that he deserves to start in future matches.

It could be a good opportunity for the Zambia striker to get back among the goals and ultimately reclaim his spot in this side, or for Mulenga to prove why he can still be an asset in the run-in.

It will be interesting to see who Zinnbauer entrusts to carry the weight of expectation placed on him by Mhango’s absence.