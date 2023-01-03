Ex-Internazionale midfielder Radja Nainggolan has compared Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Nerazzurri striker Romelu Lukaku ahead of the two sides' clash.

Osimhen has been a hit for Napoli

Lukaku has struggled owing to injuries

The two are set to collide on Wednesday

WHAT HAPPENED: Former Belgium midfielder Nainggolan has been impressed by Osimhen's exploits for Napoli this season, and has praised the attacker ahead of the Partenopei's clash with Internazionale.

He sought to make a comparison with Inter star Lukaku, who has had to endure a torrid campaign so far owing to injuries.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Who would have thought that Osimhen would have done better than Lukaku? The 34-year-old asked La Gazzetta Dello Sport."

"Instead, the Nigerian runs for three and is also very strong in pressing. [Luciano] Spalletti's organization makes a difference."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 24-year-old Osimhen is the current Serie A top scorer having hit the back of the net nine times and provide two assists in 11 top-tier matches played. His goals have helped the Naples-based giants take control of the title race.

They are currently top of the table with 41 points from 15 games, and remain the only unbeaten team in Europe's major leagues.

By contrast, Lukaku has played just four league matches for Inter Milan this season with a return of one goal and an assist after making a return from Chelsea.

Internazionale are on 30 points and fifth on the table after 10 wins and five losses.

IN TWO PICTURES:

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT: Osimhen and Napoli will see their meeting with Inter as one of their biggest tests en route to a first Scudetto since 1990.

They've already set a club record of 11 consecutive Serie A victories so far this season, fuelling belief that they can go the distance this term.