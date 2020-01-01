Who should make way for Hlatshwayo at Orlando Pirates?

There will be changes in the Bucs defence next season following the 30-year-old's arrival on Monday, but which defender could be sacrificed?

can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that there is a solution to their leaky defence ahead of next season.

This follows the arrival of Thulani Hlatshwayo from the now-defunct who sold their status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila owner Masala Mulaudzi.

For years now, the Buccaneers had been struggling to find a suitable replacement to the now-retired club captain Lucky Lekgwathi.

There were players such as Rooi Mahamutsa and Ayanda Gcaba when Lekgwathi called it a day on his professional career but things have not been the same since as the Sea Robbers looked out of depth in the defensive department.

Perhaps, one of the main contributing factors to their six-year trophy drought, but there is a breeze of fresh air now that Tyson is on board after so many years of being linked with the club.

Pirates even went beyond the borders to try and find a player that would fit in and partner their most reliable centre-back in Happy Jele - they brought Marcelo Caio from but the left-footer took time to settle to his new surroundings and he was let go.

There was also Asavela Mbekile; a versatile player with qualities of a defender and midfielder but he was also let go after struggling for game time.

Now, with Hlatshwayo on the Pirates books, who will make way for the Bafana Bafana skipper in the current squad?

It's common knowledge that Josef Zinnbauer's preferred formation is 3-4-3 with his full-backs playing as wing-backs to assist in the team's attack.

But almost everyone has seen him keep his centre-back pairing intact with a compromise - and this is where he has to make a big decision.

It's a given that Jele will play unless he's injured or suspended, and this means one of his old partners must go.

One would think it's only Ndengane that could do well alongside Jele but this hasn't been the case as he battled to cement his place in the starting line-up by making some costly defensive mistakes whenever he's on the pitch.

And for this reason, he was relegated to the bench for the second half of the season with Ntsikelelo Nyauza handed the responsibility to marshal the defence alongside Jele.

Now, Hlatshwayo's arrival means Ndengane will most likely fall further down the pecking order with Nyauza seen as a back-up to the two lanky centre-backs.

Nonetheless, it's not all gloom for Nyauza as he can now focus on reclaiming his right-back spot from Abel Mabaso and Thabiso Monyane.

And the fact that Nyauza proved to be a reliable centre-back in recent months gives him the edge over both Mabaso and Monyane because he can cover either Hlatshwayo or Jele whenever they push up the field for corner kicks and set-pieces.

He's also a commander in his own right, meaning Pirates would have three leaders in that defence with Nyauza on the pitch - players who can communicate, organise and still perform their defensive duties with ease.

So, as things stand, it looks likes it will be Ndengane out in the stands and Mabaso on the bench with Nyauza on the right-hand side of the defence while Jele and Hlatshwayo do the job at the heart of the Bucs.