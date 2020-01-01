Who should lead Bafana Bafana's attack against Namibia?

Ntseki named three players as his strikers but he's got more options upfront than relying on those earmarked for the role

Bafana Bafana take on Namibia on Thursday night and South African fans expect nothing but a win from Molefi Ntseki's men even though this is just a friendly match.

For Bafana to win the match, they need to score goals and Ntseki is spoiled for choice in the striking department that many wonders who the striker will be on the day.

The 51-year-old mentor prefers two formations - 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-3 - and he can use either of the two depending on the strengths of the opponents on the day.

But who will lead the attack against Namibia?

Kermit Erasmus

Erasmus is one of the three strikers included by Ntseki in the latest squad, and the coach has already spoken about the importance of having the marksman around.

This is because of the season the diminutive attacker had with the Citizens where he scored 13 league goals for them.

Erasmus is consistent and isn't new to the setup, meaning Ntseki can rely on him to lead the attack against any other opponents.

However, he'd be suited best in a deeper role than as a target man as he gets frustrated very easily if he's tightly marked.

If Ntseki wants to get the best out of Erasmus then the 4-3-3 formation will be the way to go - he'd be able to collect the ball from deep and run at Namibian defenders.

Lebogang Manyama

Manyama is doubtful for this encounter against Namibia after sitting out Wednesday's training session with a back strain.

But if he's fit then Ntseki is most likely to play him as a striker after indicating that he named him in the squad because of the role he has earmarked for him.

Manyama hasn't scored too many goals from the midfield in recent years but he was on top of his game as a striker during his days with the Citizens.

The advantage Manyama has is that he's comfortable on the ball and has got the physique to allow the team to feed off him even against taller and stronger defenders.

The only concern is that the 30-year-old lost form toward the end of the season, but he could use this match to get back to his best.

Lyle Foster

The former marksman may have been called up to represent for the two friendlies but chances of him leading the Bafana attack from the first whistle are minimal.

Perhaps, Foster will come in as a substitution as Ntseki would be expected to gradually introduce him to the setup.

After, Foster is among many young footballers that are seen as the future of South African football.

And the fact that he is already in Europe is good for his development and Bafana could benefit from his experience in the long run.

Percy Tau

Tau is an obvious choice after playing the position before - whether at the club or international level.

Article continues below

He's is not the strongest of players in terms of the muscles and physique but Tau is smart and can beat even the strongest defenders in the world.

The left-footer is effective coming either on the left or right-hand side because he eliminates his opponents using trickery and pace.

Tau, however, blossomed as a false 9 for Sundowns before earning a move to Premier League side & Hove Albion, and he could be the solution if Ntseki can't decide who he wants as his frontman.