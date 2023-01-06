Who needs Shalulile when you have Mailula? - Mamelodi Sundowns go 10 points clear on PSL log

Mamelodi Sundowns proved too strong for Richards Bay as they recorded a 2-0 win in Friday's night's Premier Soccer League encounter.

Goals from Mailula and Domingo earned Downs the win in Durban

The win saw Masandawana widen the lead at the top of the PSL log

PSL champions will look to make it 10 wins in a row when they face Chippa

WHAT HAPPENED? Masandawana scored in each half as they defeated the Natal Rich Boys at Durban's King Zwelithini Stadium in what was the first-ever league meeting between the two teams.

The visitors dominated the game from the start with their best chances falling for eventual Man of the Match Themba Zwane who was wasteful in front of goal.

Sundowns' pressure did pay off in the 39th minute when Aubrey Modiba's looped pass found Cassius Mailula who broke the deadlock with a contender PSL Goal of the Season as he netted with a fabulous finish.

Richards Bay came back rejuvenated after the half-time break and they registered their first shot on target when substitute Luvuyo Memela forced goalkeeper Ronwen Williams into a fine save.

However, at the other end keeper Salim Magoola made a costly mistake as he gave away possession and he was punished by Haashim Domingo who scored with a good finish to make it 2-0 to Sundowns in the 66th minute.

Goal sealed Sundowns' 2-0 win as they ended Richards Bay's nine-match unbeaten run in the PSL and the Natal Rich Boys remained third on the PSL log.

ALL EYES ON: Mailula who led the Sundowns' attack once again with Peter Shalulile missing due to lack of match fitness.

There had been doubts over Masandawana's ability to maintain their current winning run without their star striker, Shalulile who underwent surgery in October last year.

However, Mailula has proved that the Tshwane giants came rely on him for goals having impressively netted five goals from four starts in his debut season in the local top flight.

Only Shalulile (six), Kaizer Chiefs' Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana (seven) and SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler (seven) have scored more league goals than Mailula this season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win saw Sundowns open a 10-point lead at the top of the PSL standings with second-placed SuperSport United set to face Golden Arrows on Saturday.

The Tshwane giants look unstoppable at the moment under head coach Rhulani Mokwena as they have now won nine matches in a row in the league.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? Masandawana will now go head to head with Chippa United on Tuesday, January 10 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in another PSL match.

Sundowns are undefeated in their last nine matches across all competitions against Chippa who lost 2-0 to Swallows FC on Friday.