Who moved on transfer deadline day? All the completed deals involving Premier League clubs

Who moved on transfer deadline day? GOAL lists all the completed deals involving Premier League clubs after a whirlwind 24 hours that had its fair share of surprises.

The January transfer window has now officially closed, with clubs across England's top flight now fixed with their squads for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign - for better or worse.

Article continues below

From Dele Alli to Christian Eriksen, GOAL is on hand to provide the full list of Premier League transfers that took place on January 31, 2022.

Deadline day Premier League transfers

Player Club from Club to Transfer type Dele Alli Tottenham Everton Free Luke Plange Derby Crystal Palace Undisclosed (Loaned back to Derby until July) Dan Burn Brighton Newcastle £13m Jean-Philippe Mateta Mainz Crystal Palace Undisclosed Donny van de Beek Manchester United Everton Loan Deniz Undav Saint-Gilloise Brighton Undisclosed Matt Targett Aston Villa Newcastle Loan Dejan Kulusevski Juventus Tottenham Loan Rodrigo Bentancur Juventus Tottenham £16m Julian Alvarez River Plate Manchester City £14m (Loaned back to River Plate until July) Wout Weghorst Wolfsburg Burnley £12m Christian Eriksen Unattached Brentford Free Vontae Daley-Campbell Leicester Dundee Loan Tim Akinola Arsenal Dundee Loan Luka Racic Brentford HB Koge Loan Ali Reghba Leicester Chabab Riadhi Belouizdad Undisclosed Giovani Lo Celso Tottenham Villarreal Loan Bryan Gil Tottenham Valencia Loan Tanguy Ndombele Tottenham Lyon Loan Bruno Jordao Wolves Grasshoppers Loan Frederik Alves West Ham Brondby Undisclosed Neco Williams Liverpool Fulham Loan Ryan Giles Wolves Blackburn Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle QPR Loan Matty Longstaff Newcastle Mansfield Loan Matej Kovar Manchester United Burton Loan Todd Cantwell Norwich Bournemouth Loan Ryan Longman Brighton Hull Undisclosed Lewis Warrington Everton Tranmere Loan Elliot Anderson Newcastle Bristol Rovers Loan Sam Hughes Leicester Burton Undisclosed Tyreik Wright Aston Villa Colchester Loan Luke Bolton Manchester City Salford Free Sammy Robinson Manchester City Port Vale Undisclosed Matthew Bondswell Newcastle Shrewsbury Loan Matt Smith Manchester City MK Dons Undisclosed Jordi Osei-Tutu Arsenal Rotherham Loan Jed Steer Aston Villa Luton Loan Camron Gbadebo Manchester City Colchester Free Kaine Kesler Aston Villa MK Dons Loan Lorent Tolaj Brighton Cambridge Loan Nat Phillips Liverpool Bournemouth Loan Charlie Goode Brentford Sheffield United Loan Tino Anjorin Chelsea Huddersfield Loan Freddie Woodman Newcastle Bournemouth Loan Benicio Baker-Boaitey Porto Brighton Loan Auston Trusty Colorado Rapids Arsenal Undisclosed Deji Sotona Nice Brentford Loan Hans Mpongo Needham Market Brentford Undisclosed

Biggest deadline day transfers from around Europe

There were also plenty of notable deals concluded across Europe's other major leagues over the course of a frantic 24 hours, including Aaron Ramsey's loan move to Rangers from Juventus.