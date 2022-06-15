Who is Yves Bissouma? All you need to know about Tottenham Hotspur's transfer target

The Mali international is expected to become a Spurs player in the coming days from Brighton and Hove Albion

English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur are expected to sign Yves Bissouma from Brighton and Hove Albion in a few days' time.

Thanks to his impressive performances for the Seagulls, the African midfielder emerged as a top transfer target for the London side as manager Antonio Conte looks to rejig his squad ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

According to numerous reports, Bissouma will have his medical on Thursday ahead of a move rumoured to be between £23m-25m.

Who is Yves Bissouma?

Bissouma is a professional footballer who represents Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion.

Born in Issia, Cote d’Ivoire – the midfielder initially rose through the youth ranks at Majestic SC before moving to another Malian side JMG Academy Bamako to continue his growth.

There, he rose through the club’s youth ranks to stamp his place on the senior squad AS Real Bamako in 2014.

After two seasons with the Scorpions, he caught the attention of Ligue 1 outfit Lille, however, he was sent to the B team. Four months later, he was handed his first professional contract with a duration of three years.

At the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, he became a regular figure and that attracted him to the Seagulls – who signed him on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee on July 17, 2018.

His debut for the Sussex-based outfit was in the club’s 2-0 defeat to Watford – coming in as a substitute for Pascal Gross on the hour mark.

In his maiden season at the Falmer Stadium, he featured in 28 English elite division matches - with nine of them as a substitute.



The 2020-21 season – Bissouma’s breakthrough

Bissouma featured in 28 and 22 games, respectively, in his first two seasons.

However, he stepped up his game in the 2020-21 campaign featuring in 36 league matches for Graham Potter as they finished 16th on the log.

His only goal of that campaign came against Everton – although the Seagulls bowed 4-2 at Goodison Park. The Mali international’s only FA Cup goal came in the 2-1 triumph over Blackpool

Interestingly, that beauty was adjudged as the club’s Goal of the Month award for January 2021.



What is Bissouma’s FIFA 21 rating & potential?

Bissouma’s overall rating in FIFA 21 is 78, with a potential of 84.

He has a four-star skill moves rating. He prefers to shoot with his right foot and his workrate is High/Medium.

His best stats are Shot Power (82), Stand Tackle (81), Dribbling (80), Short Pass (80), and Stamina (80).



How has Bissouma performed in international football?

Bissouma represented Mali at the youth level and was part of their U23 team in 2015 where he played only three matches.

He was part of the Eagles' squad to the 2016 African Nations Championship as his country finished in second place after losing the final to DR Congo.

That same year, the midfielder made his senior debut for the West African side and his last international outing was at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations staged in Cameroon.