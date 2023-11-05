Who is to blame for Orlando Pirates' woes as crisis deepens? Lorch dissects the Buccaneers' problems

Orlando Pirates forward Thembinkosi Lorch has admitted they missed a lot of chances against Richards Bay as he discusses their difficult situation.

Pirates have lost their last two games to lowly-placed teams

That plunges them into a crisis

Lorch refuses to play the blame game

WHAT HAPPENED? The Buccaneers' situation got worse on Saturday when they were eliminated from the Carling Knockout by struggling Richards Bay.

The Natal Rich Boyz are second from the bottom on the Premier Soccer League table and they dumped the Buccaneers out of the Carling Knockout via penalties, following a 0-0 draw after extra time.

A few days earlier, Pirates were beaten 2-1 by PSL basement side Cape Town Spurs.

These defeats, coupled with elimination from the Caf Champions League have plunged the Soweto giants into a crisis and coach Jose Riveiro's job seems to be on the line.

But Lorch has refused to play the blame game despite conceding their are blunt in front of goal.

WHAT WAS SAID: “When it comes to the game, I think we started very well. We created a lot of chances you know,” said Lorch as per FARPost.

“Like the coach told us before, the last game that we played against Cape Town Spurs we didn’t start well. Today, we had to start well. It’s just that we didn’t convert our chances.

“We always create chances, and I don’t blame anyone for not scoring. The keeper saved the balls. But we are very disappointed we didn’t go through.

“It’s not easy, you can see we play Wednesday and weekend. So, it’s not easy. We just need to recover well so that we can focus on another game.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Lorch refuses to point fingers, Pirates' biggest problem appears to be upfront where he admits they are not burying their chances.

Evidence Makgopa has even been booed by fans for missing a glut of scoring opportunities while Zakhele Lepasa has come under fire for losing his scoring boots after starting the season in terrific form.

Kermit Erasmus has also been criticised for struggling upfront in a season he has found the back of the net just once in nine games across all competitions.

WHAT NEXT? Pressure continues to mount on the Buccaneers who have the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs next weekend, a match they cannot afford to lose.

Before facing Amakhosi, they come up against another struggling side Sekhukhune United in a PSL match in midweek.

With Pirates finding it difficult against unsettled teams, Babina Noko might be fancying their chances of winning like Spurs and Richards Bay.