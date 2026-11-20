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A professional footballer at 14. Thyméo Hanyurwimana Ferreira Cruz could break every record in Ligue 1 and French football. The French-Portuguese youngster has turned heads and risen so fast that Rennes, his club, want to offer him a contract to play for the senior side already. They also want to fend off competition from major clubs across Europe.

Born on 5 April 2012, Thyméo would normally play for the under-15s, but Rennes have already promoted him to train with the under-19s. He plays his matches for the under-17s, where his skill and rare quality have stood out. Clubs across Europe have noticed his performances and potential, with several in Spain taking an interest.

To stop another club signing him, Rennes have moved to tie him down. In October 2025, the French club signed him to a semi-professional contract that will take effect from 1 July 2027, when Thyméo Hanyurwimana Ferreira Cruz finishes compulsory education. From the following day, Rennes can hand him his first professional contract, making him the youngest Ligue 1 player at 15 years and less than three months old.

Several clubs have him on their lists, including Barcelona, who could benefit from the 14-year-old's family circumstances. His father, as Rmc reports, has found work in Spain, making a move easier for his son too. It echoes 2001, when the then 13-year-old Lionel Messi arrived in Catalonia with his family.

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Despite the rumours, the player and his entourage have said they prefer Rennes to a possible move. The Breton club have brought through young talent including Ousmane Dembélé, Eduardo Camavinga and Désiré Doué.

The 14-year-old has French and Portuguese citizenship and plays as an attacking midfielder. Many have compared him to Lionel Messi. He also shares a kit sponsor with the Argentinian. He signed with Adidas at a very young age in a deal involving sums rarely seen for a player of his age.

Thyméo Hanyurwimana Ferreira Cruz is expected to join the first team as early as next year. Barcelona and Manchester City will have to accept that for now. If he keeps producing exceptional performances at the next level, more tempting offers are likely to follow.