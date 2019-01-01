Who is Florentino Perez and what is the Real Madrid president's net worth?

The Spanish businessman has the keys to one of the biggest clubs in the world after accruing his fortune in the construction industry

That the name of Florentino Perez can even be uttered in the same breath as the likes of Alfredo di Stefano, Raul and Cristiano Ronaldo as among the most significant figures in 's history, says plenty about the seismic impact made by the Spanish businessman.

A divisive figure he might be due to his tendency of hiring firing managers at the drop of a hat and his varied record in the transfer market but there is little doubt he is part of the tapestry at Los Blancos.

But what is the story behind the head honcho at the Santiago Bernabeu? Goal is here to answer all the pressing questions.

Who is Florentino Perez?

Florentino Perez is the president of Real Madrid.

A former politician, Perez's background comes in civil engineering and construction. He has been the vice-president of Grupo ACS since the company was formed in 1997, and is also the majority owner with 12.8 per cent of the shares in his name.

Perez actually failed in his first attempt to take control of operations in Madrid, failing with a presidential bid in 1995 as he lost to Ramon Mendoza, who would soon depart.

Come 2000, Perez sought to take advantage of Real's poor financial standing and promised a series of world class signings - including 's Luis Figo - during his campaign.

He scooped 94.2 per cent of the vote and then delivered on his promise by acquiring Figo from their greatest rival for a then world record fee.

The arrival of the international sparked a trend of Galacticos signings across the coming years which included the acquisitions of Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo, David Beckham, Michael Owen and Robinho.

During Perez's first six years at the helm Real won two titles and the European Cup, prior to his resignation in February 2006.

Upon his return in 2009 the Galacticos policy continued, with Kaka, Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Xabi Alonso, Mesut Ozil, Angel di Maria and Gareth Bale all arriving in the subsequent years.

The string of high-profile signing has been accompanied by years of success for Real who have won three titles in a row while also winning La Liga in the 2016-17 campaign.

What is Florentino Perez's net worth?

As the majority owner of a multi-million dollar industrial company and the main man of the second-richest football club on the planet, it is little surprise that Perez is among the richest Spaniards in the world.

The entirely fan-owned Real are worth $3.6 billion according to Forbes, with the club's revenue having hit €750 million (£849m) for the year 2017-2018.

Forbes estimate that Perez's worth stands at $2 billion (£1.53m), which sees him ranked as the 1,215th wealthiest person in the world.

What is Florentino Perez's salary?

There is no substantial evidence regarding the salary which Perez earns from his role as president of Real.

Article continues below

However, the pay packet his receives as majority shareholder and vice-president of ACS was revealed in 2016.

According to El Confidencial, Perez was paid €5.93 million (£4.76m) for the year of 2016, a salary which was partly made up of performance-related bonuses.