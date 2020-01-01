Who could make way for Motupa, Goss and Domingo at Mamelodi Sundowns?

Goal takes a look at the three players that could be affected by the arrival of the former Wits trio

Pitso Mosimane and his technical team will have to make decisions regarding their personnel ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The Tshwane team beefed up their already formidable squad with their latest reinforcements in the form of Ricardo Goss, Haashim Domingo and Gift Motupa on Saturday.

Coach Mosimane recently explained they will have to offload several players from his squad following the recent spending spree at the club.

The Brazilians have signed 10 new players including Domingo, Goss and Motupa, who have found a new home at the Chloorkop-based side after parting ways with .



Goal takes a look at the three Sundowns players that could be affected by the arrival of the abovementioned trio:

Goss In - Pieterse Out

Pieterse was expected to compete with Denis Onyango and Kennedy Mweene in the Sundowns goalkeeping department and try to dislodge the former as the club's first-choice keeper.

However, the former shot-stopper has found game time hard to come by at Masandawana as he is considered the third-choice goalkeeper and he has also lost his place in the Bafana Bafana squad.

Pieterse was part of the national team when he joined Sundowns in 2018 from SuperSport United where he played his best football while competing with Ronwen Williams.

The 28-year-old failed to make a single appearance for Sundowns during the 2019/20 campaign and the arrival of Goss could see him being offloaded by the club with reportedly interested in him.

Domingo In, Mohomi Out

Mohomi is a forgotten man with his move to Sundowns having proved to be a nightmare as he joined the club in 2016 from as a highly-rated attacking midfielder.

The 29-year-old's career has been stagnant at Masandawana where he has not featured in the league in the last two campaigns as he has fallen out of favour under Mosimane.

However, Mohomi's inactivity has not stopped clubs from registering their interest in the player, who is blessed with the ability to create and score goals.

Sundowns confirmed that they held talks with SuperSport United regarding Mohomi's services this past season and he is most likely to be sold by the club after acquiring budding playmaker Domingo.

Motupa In, Meza Out

Meza was signed by Sundowns prior to the 2018/19 campaign from Oriente Petrolero where he had impressively netted 32 goals in two Bolivian Premier Division seasons.

Much was expected from the Venezuelan player at the Tshwane giants, but he has failed to live up to expectations having failed to score a single league goal in his debut campaign.

A utility player, who can play as a midfielder and striker, Meza is coming off another poor season in which he netted once in 16 league appearances and Sundowns are reportedly considering selling him.

Former Bolivian champions Club Bolivar are said to be keen to sign Meza and Masandawana could be tempted into selling him after snapping up another midfielder-cum-striker in Motupa.