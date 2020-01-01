'Who cares?' - Liverpool boss Klopp not worried about being joined by Everton and Leicester atop Premier League table

The Reds boss says he isn't concerned with other team's records after three Premier League games

boss Jurgen Klopp said that he doesn't care who sits atop the Premier League as the Reds levelled and atop the standings on Monday.

The Reds took down 3-1 on Monday, making it three wins from three to start the Premier League campaign.

Prior to Monday's victory, Liverpool took down Leeds in a back-and-forth seven-goal thriller before beating at Stamford Bridge in a 3-1 victory.

With those wins, Liverpool continue their perfect to start the season, as do rivals and top-four hopefuls Leicester City.

Following a busy summer that saw the club add James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure, Carlo Ancelotti's side are off to their best start since the 1993-94 campaign.

Leicester, meanwhile, are riding high following a lopsided win over on Sunday, with the Foxes taking down Pep Guardiola's side 5-2 helped in part by a Jamie Vardy hat-trick.

While many are looking at the table already following those three games, Klopp says he doesn't care how other teams are doing at this moment as the season is just beginning.

"Carlo Ancelotti did super, top, top, top business. I'm not at all surprised. Leicester is Leicester. They play some good football," he told the BBC.

"Who cares, in this moment, who is up there? It's just the start."

While he isn't concerned with how other teams are doing, Klopp says he could not be more pleased with his team's start, having taken down three difficult opponents to start the season.

"It’s been a very difficult start. When I saw the schedule I thought 'wow' as Leeds was the most difficult you could get, then away to Chelsea and home to Arsenal, who are flying," he said.

"That was really tough but we won it and that’s good."

Liverpool are set to face Arsenal again on Thursday in the before taking on next weekend.

Villa, too, have yet to lose this season, having made it a perfect two wins from two on Monday with a victory over .