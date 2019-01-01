Who are the top 10 most expensive football transfers of all-time in 2019?
Every summer, there seems to be a new record-breaking transfer, with the prices rising exponentially over the last couple of years in particular.
Harry Maguire broke the world record as the most expensive defender of all-time, while Eden Hazard completed a blockbuster move from Chelsea to Real Madrid – and Goal has rounded up the top 10 most expensive transfers of all-time in 2019.
Joao Felix's €126 million move from Benfica to Atletico Madrid was the most lucrative transfer of the summer, and is third in the all-time most expensive transfers list.
Barcelona's long-awaited coup of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico checks in at second place, with his price tag costing €120m – just one year after he made the announcement through a very dramatic video that he would be intending to stay Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.
Hazard finally had his childhood dreams of joining Los Blancos realised when he left Chelsea for €100m, though he still isn't the most expensive Real Madrid player of all-time, as that honour goes to Gareth Bale (€100.8m from Tottenham).
Felix, Griezmann and Hazard's transfers in 2019 all broke into the top 10 most expensive list of all-time.
Maguire surpassed Virgil van Dijk as the most expensive defender of all-time when Manchester United forked out €87.1m for his services from Leicester. The England international got his Premier League career at Old Trafford to a strong start, beating Chelsea 4-0, but the Red Devils failed to keep a clean sheet in their next three games.
Romelu Lukaku completed a surprise transfer to Inter from Man Utd for €80m after failing to recoup the form he was enjoying in his debut season in Manchester.
Arsenal were busy this summer, and completed the high-profile signing of Nicolas Pepe from Lille for €79m , smashing their transfer record to sign the Ivory Coast international.
Though Barcelona briefly flirted with purchasing Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt – they had already secured his former team-mate Frenkie De Jong for €75m – Juventus swooped in on the Netherlands defender for the same price, just a year after spending a blockbuster €100m for Cristiano Ronaldo.
Luka Jovic rounds out the top 10 list, his move from Frankfurt to Real Madrid costing €70m.
Top 10 most expensive football transfers of all-time in 2019
|Pos.
|Player
|Clubs
|Year
|Fee
|1
|Joao Felix
|Benfica - Atletico Madrid
|2019
|€126m
|2
|Antoine Griezmann
|Atletico Madrid - Barcelona
|2019
|€120m
|3
|Eden Hazard
|Chelsea - Real Madrid
|2019
|€100m (+€40m)
|4
|Harry Maguire
|Leicester City - Manchester United
|2019
|€87.1m
|5
|Lucas Hernandez
|Atletico Madrid - Bayern Munich
|2019
|€80m
|6
|Romelu Lukaku
|Manchester United - Inter
|2019
|€80m
|7
|Nicolas Pepe
|Lille - Arsenal
|2019
|€79m
|8
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Ajax - Juventus
|2019
|€75m (+€10.5m)
|9
|Frenkie de Jong
|Ajax - Barcelona
|2019
|€75m
|10
|Luka Jovic
|Frankfurt - Real Madrid
|2019
|€70m
Correct as of September 13, 2019.