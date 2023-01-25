Former Orlando Pirates vice-captain Onyekachi Okonkwo has picked two Bucs players who can lead the team to success.

The last time Pirates won the PSL title was in 2012

Okonkwo lauded Bucs duo of Ndah and Pule

Bucs will be away to Gallants this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Nigeria international had two spells with the Soweto giants and he has since retired from professional football.

Okonkwo disclosed that he occasionally watches the Buccaneers in action and that he is still in contact with the club's management.

The 40-year-old believes his compatriot Olisa Ndah and Vincent Pule are the two players who can play a key role in helping the team win trophies.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "Of course, I still follow Pirates. I am still in contact with Irvin Khoza and a few of the management staff,” Okonkwo told FARPost.

“I watch their matches online whenever I am opportune, and I was very excited when the Pirates won the MTN8 this season.

“The current squad is full of talent, especially Vincent Pule and my countryman Olisa Ndah,” the retired midfielder continued.

“These two players are extremely talented and can carry the team to success.

“As for Ndah, I am so proud of him because not many Nigerians succeed in South Africa, let alone at a great club like Pirates. I am super proud of him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ndah is currently injured, but he is a regular in coach Jose Riveiro's starting line-up having made 12 appearances in the league this term - helping the team keep seven clean sheets in the process.

Pule, meanwhile, has struggled with injuries this season having netted his second goal of the term against Lamontville Golden Arrows last weekend, and he has played 14 matches.

They were some of Pirates' standout performers as the team reached last season's Caf Confederation Cup final before winning the 2022 MTN8 title.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR PIRATES? Bucs are scheduled to take on Marumo Gallants at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday.

Pirates will be keen to complete a league double over Bahlabane Ba Ntwa as they defeated the Limpopo side 1-0 at home in the first-round clash last September.